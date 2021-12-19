Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew through to finals in Spain, aiming for gold, secures silver

This is the furthest a Singaporean has gone in this tournament.

Belmont Lay | December 19, 2021, 05:38 AM

Singaporean badminton player Loh Kean Yew has made history by being the first Singaporean to win a medal and book a place in the BWF World Championships final.

He beat world number 3 Anders Antonsen on Dec. 18.

The 24-year-old Singaporean beat the Dane 23-21, 21-14 in the semi-finals held in Huelva, Spain.

Loh will play India’s Kidambi Srikanth on Dec. 19 in the final.

Secures silver medal

Loh, ranked world number 22, won in the quarter-finals to secure a joint-bronze medal.

This is the first time a Singaporean has ever won a medal at the BWF World Championships and marks the best-ever finish for a Singaporean in the World Championships.

With his place booked in the final, Loh has secured a silver medal and is aiming for gold.

No other Singaporean has gone this far in the BWF World Championships.

Yeo Jia Min had reached the women’s singles quarter-finals previously.

Ronald Susilo dropped out in the quarter-finals in 2007.

Loh's progress for World Championships

Loh stunned world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round.

He then beat Austria's Luka Wraber in 25 minutes.

Loh then defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the round of 16 match in 30 minutes.

The Singaporean beat India’s HS Prannoy 21-14, 21-12 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Top photos via Team Singapore

