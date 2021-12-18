Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew makes history, secures bronze medal & aiming for silver or gold

Loh Kean Yew is officially the first Singaporean to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

Loh is guaranteed a shared bronze after yet another victory.

This was after the 24-year-old beat India’s HS Prannoy 21-14, 21-12 on Dec. 17 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

History-making performance

The Singaporean, ranked world number 22, has made it to the final four of the tournament in Huelva, Spain.

This is the first time in Loh’s career that he has beaten the Indian, ranked world number 32.

The Singaporean lost twice on two previous occasions.

Loh will next face Denmark’s world number 3 Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals on Dec. 18.

Best finish for a Singaporean

This victory marks the best-ever finish for a Singaporean in any edition of the World Championships.

Yeo Jia Min had reached the women’s singles quarter-finals previously.

Ronald Susilo dropped out in the quarter-finals in 2007.

Loh's progress for World Championships

Loh stunned world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round.

He then beat Austria's Luka Wraber in 25 minutes.

Loh then defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the round of 16 match in 30 minutes.

Background

Loh has had a stunning 2021.

He won his first career BWF World Tour Super 500 title at the Hylo Open in November.

He won the Dutch Open crown in October.

Follow and listen to our podcast here