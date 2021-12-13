Back

Lego models of iconic landmarks to be displayed at Science Centre S'pore from March 2022

Look out for the Merlion that is also featured.

Karen Lui | December 13, 2021, 06:43 PM

More than 50 Lego models of the world's most iconic landmarks will be available for viewing at the Science Centre Singapore from Mar. 12, 2022, to Jul. 3, 2022.

They are showcased as part of the Brickman Wonders of the World - Lego Brick Exhibition Singapore.

1.4 million Lego bricks

The exhibition involves over 1.4 million Lego bricks that weigh over 1.4 tonnes in total and took the team of Lego brick artists 5,000 hours or 205 days to create.

Besides Singapore's very own Merlion, here are some of the iconic landmarks you can expect to see at the exhibition:

  • St Basil's Cathedral from Moscow, Russia

Photo by Brickman.

  • Titanic ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912

Photo by Brickman.

  • Golden Gate Bridge from California, United States

Photo by Brickman.

  • Empire State Building (featuring King Kong) from New York, United States

Photo by Brickman.

  • Himeji Castle from Hyogo, Japan

Photo by Brickman.

  • Tokyo Subway Map from Tokyo, Japan

Photo by Brickman.

You can click here for more information on the exhibition.

Admission

Standard tickets are priced at S$22 each, excluding a S$1 booking fee.

Children below the age of two enter for free.

Each ticket purchase is limited to five admission tickets.

Early Bird Bundles offering 10 per cent per two tickets purchased are available from Dec. 16, 2021, while stocks last.

You can click here to book from 10am on Dec. 16, 2021.

Visitors are expected to complete the tour within 90 minutes.

Brickman Wonders of the World - Lego Brick Exhibition Singapore

Address: The Annexe, Science Centre Singapore 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

Opening hours:

Friday to Sunday, School holidays, Public holidays: 10am to 8pm (Last entry at 6:30pm)

Dates: Mar. 12, 2022, to Jul. 3, 2022

Top photos via Brickman.

