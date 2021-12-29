Back

Class 95 DJ Justin Ang had fly removed from ear during New York holiday

It was literally bugging him.

Fasiha Nazren | December 29, 2021, 03:58 PM

There are many things you can do in New York, like watching Broadway shows, visiting the Rockerfeller Center, or eating tons of greasy pizzas.

Getting a bug stuck in your ear is definitely not part of that list.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened Class 95 DJ and one-half of The Muttons.

Not a fly-by

In a series of Instagram stories, the radio presenter shared what happened to him in the Big Apple.

Ang said he was jet-lagged on his first night in New York so he went to bed.

His slumber was uneventful until he woke up at around 3am because he felt something crawling into his ears.

He wrote: "I jump out of bed, tried to shake it out. It wouldn't come out. I can hear it buzzing inside."

The bug apparently started to hit his ear drum.

If you're wondering what that feels like, Ang simply said: "Hurts like f***!"

Since the bug wasn't coming out, his wife poured water into his ears to force it out.

Fortunately, that probably killed the bug. Unfortunately, it was still inside his ear.

Hours in the hospital

They decided to head to the emergency room at New York University Hospital to get some help.

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

At the hospital, the trainee doctor that attended to Ang looked into his ear canal and exclaimed: "I see it! Let's get it out."

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

Two hours and multiple attempts later, the bug is still inside his ear.

In fact, Ang shared that the doctors probably pushed it in even deeper, resulting in more pain.

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

Five hours since the ordeal, he received help from the hospital's ENT surgical team that used a suction tool to extract the bug.

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

You're probably itching to know what exactly flew into his ear.

It turned out to be a dance fly, a species in the fly group that is known for its aerial mating swarms.

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

Despite the eventful first night in New York, Ang said he was grateful to the doctors and his wife who helped to document the incident.

He added that the hospital refused to take his money and said they would claim it from his travel insurer instead.

The episode ended on a sweet note because his wife brought him out to eat ice cream for "being a brave boy and didn't cry".

Screenshot from @muttons on Instagram.

Once bitten, twice shy

Almost two weeks later since the incident, Ang told Mothership that he has "never felt more relief" when the doctors removed the fly from his ear.

"I’ve never had constipation, but I know how it feels now when it finally ‘comes out’. My ear was bleeding for a few hours because of the abrasions, but with a few antibiotic drops it went away quickly."

He also said he went to buy ear plugs to use for the rest of the trip.

Since then, Ang shared that he is more vigilant now whenever he sees or hear a fly.

"Whenever I see a fly or hear a buzzing nearby, I instinctively cover my ears. Looks very stupid but once bitten, twice shy," he said.

Top image from @muttons on Instagram.

