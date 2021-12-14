Beloved Jurong West cat feeder of 25 years, who scrimped & saved to feed cats, passes away

A beloved cat feeder in Singapore, who fed community cats daily rain or shine the last 25 years, has passed away.

She died of a heart attack, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Jurong West cat feeder

For 25 years, Liu Fang Fang, a 74-year-old woman, would spend an hour a day to make sure that the community cats in the Jurong West area have a full belly.

Over time, she covered a distance equivalent to six bus stops on her regular rounds to feed cats.

She started out within the vicinity of her block at Jurong West Street 75.

This was despite Liu's old age, slight immobility, and frail heart.

Daily cat feeder for 25 years

Liu was admitted to hospital for breathing difficulties some time in November 2021.

However, her condition took a turn for the worse, and Liu ultimately succumbed to a fatal heart attack on Dec. 9, as reported by the Chinese daily.

Known for her generosity and readiness to help other cat caretakers and feeders in the community, tributes have poured in for the late cat feeder.

The tribute post said other cat feeders in the community are saddened to learn about Liu's passing.

Having devoted a good part of her life to caring for community cats, Liu has become somewhat of a seasoned veteran and familiar face in the cat feeding community, according to Shin Min.

Liu had helped to raise funds for the community by selling masks.

Started out feeding one to two cats

Liu started out by feeding just one to two cats.

Liu's son estimated that his mother would cover the daily distance equivalent to six bus stops on her daily rounds.

Liu was unemployed and lived off the monthly allowance from her children.

However, Liu would scrimp and save on her personal expenses in order to care for the community cats, Liu's son said.

According to another tribute to the late Liu, the cat lover would spare no expense on the community cat's food, and would often feed the felines "high quality" cat feed mixed with chicken that she had steamed.

Besides spending on cat food, Liu would also fork out money for the medical treatment of community cats in Jurong West, and donate to other needy cat caregivers.

Through educating others, Liu wished that cat owners would be responsible for their pet cats, and for the public to have love and compassion towards the community felines, one of the tributes said.

The other cat feeders have promised to continue Liu's legacy, and ensure that the cats are well fed and taken care of in her absence.

Top image from Siau Li Chao/Facebook.