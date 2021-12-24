Back

5 men, 1 woman in S'pore investigated for abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors

Two of the incidents took place at Canberra Plaza on separate days.

Belmont Lay | December 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

The Singapore police are investigating five men and one woman, aged between 30 and 68, in five separate incidents for alleged abusive behaviour against safe distancing ambassadors (SDA) who were enforcing safe distancing measures.

First incident

On Oct. 13, 2021, the police received a call for assistance informing of an argument between a female SDA and a 51-year-old man at Canberra Plaza.

The SDA was manning the check-in counter and had requested to check on the man’s vaccination status.

However, the man claimed that he did not have his phone or TraceTogether token with him.

This was the day vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDSMM) applied to shopping malls.

The SDA allowed the man to enter the mall, in view of the one-week’s grace period, but reminded him to bring along his phone or TraceTogether token for future check-ins.

The man reacted angrily and began arguing with the SDA as he was upset that he was given a reminder.

He also took out a phone and started taking pictures of the SDA.

The SDA attempted to block the man from doing so with her hands, but the man allegedly pushed her hands away and continued taking pictures.

The 51-year-old man is presently assisting in investigations for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of her duty.

Second incident

On Oct. 20, 2021, the police received a call for assistance from a male SDA informing that a 57-year-old man had behaved aggressively towards him at Chinatown Point.

The SDA had earlier rejected the man’s entry into Chinatown Point, as he did not show any proof of possessing a full vaccination status at that point of time.

The SDA had advised the man that proof of vaccination must be presented to enter the mall.

Instead of complying, the man purportedly reacted aggressively by pulling down the SDA’s mask and pushing him.

The man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Third incident

On Oct. 27, 2021, the police received calls from a male SDA informing that a 43-year-old man was causing a nuisance after his attempted entry into Buangkok Square was denied.

The man had attempted to check in to Buangkok Square using his NRIC but was notified by the SDA that he could only check in using a TraceTogether token or application.

After he was refused entry, the man allegedly started reacting aggressively by hurling vulgarities at the SDA and began forcing his way into the mall.

The SDA attempted to block the man’s forced entry, but the man purportedly proceeded to elbow the SDA’s abdomen before walking into the mall.

The police subsequently located the 43-year-old man within Buangkok Square and arrested him for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and using abusive words against a public servant.

Fourth incident

On Oct. 30, 2021, the police received a call for assistance informing that a 30-year-old man had used vulgarities against a female SDA at Canberra Plaza again.

The SDA had observed the man’s mask to be pulled below his nose when he was entering Canberra Plaza, and advised him to pull up his mask.

The man complied with the advice.

Later, when the man was exiting Canberra Plaza, his mask was again observed to be pulled below his chin and the SDA advised him to pull up his mask.

Instead of complying, the man allegedly reacted aggressively by hurling vulgarities at the SDA.

A 40-year-old woman, who was in the man’s company, joined in and hurled vulgarities at the SDA as well.

The 30-year-old man and 40-year-old woman are presently assisting with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant, and for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Fifth incident

On Nov. 3, 2021, the police received a call from a 68-year-old man informing that he was refused entry into SingPost Centre by the mall’s staff manning the SafeEntry counter.

The man had attempted to enter SingPost Centre for an appointment but was denied entry as he was not fully vaccinated at the point in time.

A male SDA had to step in and advise the man that proof of vaccination must be presented to enter the mall.

The man did not comply and proceeded into the mall.

The SDA followed him and called for assistance from the mall’s security officers, and the man then allegedly turned around and hurled vulgarities at the SDA.

The man was eventually escorted out of the mall and proceeded to call the police for assistance.

The 68-year-old man is presently assisting with investigations for using abusive words against a public servant.

