Ian Fang dating someone outside showbiz, says he & Rebecca Lim just 'colleagues' & 'good friends'

Okieeeeeeee.

Mandy How | December 17, 2021, 04:51 PM

Ian Fang is starring in new meWATCH series "Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting".

When the 32-year-old Mediacorp actor did a phone interview with 8 Days as part of the show's publicity, he was, naturally, poked with questions about his love life.

The goss that you came here for, which is already in the headline, is that yes, he's seeing someone who's not in showbiz.

While that's the extent of things that Fang chose to reveal, he also added that he does want to settle down and have children eventually.

However, he prefers to let things run its course, rather than give himself any "deadlines."

Fang also told 8 Days that he and fellow actress Rebecca Lim have always just been “good friends” and “colleagues”.

Alas, before more could be gotten out of him, Fang's manager interceded and requested that the publication "move on" from their questioning.

Everybody doing their jobs, eh.

Why does this matter?

If you're asking this question, you're probably reading the wrong article.

But if you need a recap, Fang was terribly and openly unhappy when Lim announced her engagement in mid-Nov.

Another quick history lesson: Fang and Lim were rumoured to have dated for an unknown period, during which Fang allegedly cheated on her with another Mediacorp actress, Carrie Wong.

Besides posting angsty Instagram content and engaging in verbal tussles with random social media users after the happy news from Lim, Fang had also told Lianhe Wanbao that he would hold her fiancé accountable if the latter does not treat Lim well.

Which is quite at odds with what he said in the 8 Days interview above, of course.

The Chinese daily noted that Fang appeared to be in low spirits, and did not deny having a past relationship with Lim.

"I hope that the guy can bring her happiness. He has attained the best girl in the world. Don't bully her, please help her as much as you can. The entertainment industry is unlike any other, I hope the other party can be accommodating."

"Mr Zhou’s Ghost Stories @ Job Haunting" is now available on demand on meWATCH.

Top image via Ian Fang's Instagram page

