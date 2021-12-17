Back

S'pore woman, 32, under investigation: Victims lose S$400,000 in scam involving 300-plus hotel room bookings

Those who booked got nothing.

Belmont Lay | December 17, 2021, 05:17 PM

The Singapore police have arrested a 45-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman for their suspected involvements in two separate series of non-fulfilment of hotel room package bookings after payments were made.

Man arrested

For the first series, the police received multiple reports in December 2021 from victims who purportedly failed to receive their hotel bookings despite making payment to the unknown seller.

The victims came across the man’s purported advertisement for hotel bookings on e-commerce platform, Carousell, and proceeded to liaise with him via WhatsApp.

After payments were made by the victims via bank transfers and PayNow, they allegedly failed to receive the hotel bookings.

Through investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Dec. 15, 2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was allegedly involved in at least 29 similar cases

with total reported losses amounting to S$30,000.

The man was charged in court on Dec. 17 with cheating.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Woman arrested

For the separate second series, the police received several reports in December 2021 from victims who were purportedly cheated by a seller offering discounted hotel room booking packages for numerous popular hotels in Singapore via a social media platform.

After payments were made by the victims through bank transfers and PayNow, they failed to receive the bookings.

Through investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the woman and arrested her for the offence of cheating.

She is currently assisting with investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to be involved with more than 300 non-fulfilments of hotel room package bookings with total reported losses amounting to more than S$400,000.

Warning

The police warned that if the price is too good to be true, it usually is.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

