Unvaccinated seniors aged 60 & above in Greece to face S$154 monthly fine

The Greek government announced on Nov. 30 that it is mandatory for individuals above the age of 60 in the country to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Reuters reported.

From Jan. 16, 2022, those who fail to comply with the latest instruction will face a recurring monthly fine of 100 euros (S$154).

Bloomberg reported that the money collected from the fines will be directed to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic.

A first in EU

The move to make vaccines mandatory for specific age groups is a first in the European Union (EU), Reuters added.

Thus far, other countries in the EU only mandated their healthcare workers and other high-risk groups workers to take the Covid-19.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he struggled with the decision to make vaccination mandatory for seniors aged 60 and above.

"Health fee"

However, Mitsotakis believed that the measure was necessary to protect more than half a million elderly in Greece who are unvaccinated.

"It is not a punishment," Mitsotakis said, as reported by Bloomberg.

"I would say it is a health fee."

According to Forbes, the new rule will affect about 520,000 Greeks aged over 60 who are unvaccinated.

Reuters reported about 63 per cent of Greece's population had been fully vaccinated.

Opposition party disagreed

Greece's main opposition party, Syriza, said that the new measure was punitive and financially excessive.

A 100 euro fine is a hefty chunk of the average monthly 730 euro (S$1,128) pension, Reuters reported.

"This hasn't happened anywhere," the opposition party said.

In November, Greece had already barred unvaccinated individuals from entering indoor spaces, such as restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms, as Covid-19 cases hit record highs.

Since the start of the pandemic up till Dec. 1, Greece has recorded 938,183 Covid-19 and 18,067 deaths.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Claudia Aguilar on Unsplash