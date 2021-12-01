Back

Unvaccinated seniors aged 60 & above in Greece to face S$154 monthly fine

Greek Prime Minister said it is a "health fee", not a form of punishment.

Faris Alfiq | December 01, 2021, 04:38 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Greek government announced on Nov. 30 that it is mandatory for individuals above the age of 60 in the country to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Reuters reported.

From Jan. 16, 2022, those who fail to comply with the latest instruction will face a recurring monthly fine of 100 euros (S$154).

Bloomberg reported that the money collected from the fines will be directed to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic.

A first in EU

The move to make vaccines mandatory for specific age groups is a first in the European Union (EU), Reuters added.

Thus far, other countries in the EU only mandated their healthcare workers and other high-risk groups workers to take the Covid-19.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he struggled with the decision to make vaccination mandatory for seniors aged 60 and above.

"Health fee"

However, Mitsotakis believed that the measure was necessary to protect more than half a million elderly in Greece who are unvaccinated.

"It is not a punishment," Mitsotakis said, as reported by Bloomberg

"I would say it is a health fee."

According to Forbes, the new rule will affect about 520,000 Greeks aged over 60 who are unvaccinated.

Reuters reported about 63 per cent of Greece's population had been fully vaccinated.

Opposition party disagreed

Greece's main opposition party, Syriza, said that the new measure was punitive and financially excessive.

A 100 euro fine is a hefty chunk of the average monthly 730 euro (S$1,128) pension, Reuters reported.

"This hasn't happened anywhere," the opposition party said.

In November, Greece had already barred unvaccinated individuals from entering indoor spaces, such as restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms, as Covid-19 cases hit record highs.

Since the start of the pandemic up till Dec. 1, Greece has recorded 938,183 Covid-19 and 18,067 deaths.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Claudia Aguilar on Unsplash

WHO chief voices concern over blanket measures imposed on African countries due to Omicron

He said the measures may be unnecessary and have penalised African countries unfairly.

December 01, 2021, 04:15 PM

Zhu Houren only allowed to invite 10 guests at son Jonathan Choo's upcoming wedding

As safe distancing measures only allow 100 pax at the banquet.

December 01, 2021, 04:02 PM

IKEA's cuddly 100cm DJUNGELSKOG bear plushies back in S'pore

If you're feeling lonely.

December 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

JJ Lin ‘absolutely loves’ coriander & other foodie things we learnt from our interview with him

Things you never knew about the Mandopop singer.

December 01, 2021, 03:22 PM

S'porean man, 68, arrested for drug trafficking in Cambodia, could be jailed for life there

No death penalty.

December 01, 2021, 02:37 PM

'Trailblazer' or liability to Workers' Party?: Local political commentators react to Raeesah Khan's resignation

One politician called for the entire Sengkang GRC team to resign.

December 01, 2021, 02:12 PM

I got an electric toothbrush & realised I was brushing my teeth wrong all my life

Teeth brushing will never be the same again.

December 01, 2021, 01:47 PM

Little Twin Stars EZ-Link charm lights up when tapped, available for S$16.90 at Challenger S'pore stores

Cute.

December 01, 2021, 12:52 PM

Parliament's privileges committee to continue looking into Raeesah Khan's conduct following her resignation

She resigned from the Workers' Party on Nov. 30, 2021.

December 01, 2021, 12:44 PM

China's star photographer apologises for 'ignorance' after Chinese thought her picture insulted them

She said she's a born and raised Chinese who loves her country deeply.

December 01, 2021, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.