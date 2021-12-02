12 cake & dessert creations to impress your friends & family with at Great World this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Great World has a plethora of sweet treats for you.

This Christmas season, be sure to head down to the mall for festive cakes and creations that are sure to delight your friends and family.

From now till Dec. 25, shoppers can also look forward to attractive promotions such as gift redemptions, lucky draws and giveaways.

Here are 12 cake and dessert selections you should check out at Great World:

Awfully Chocolate (#01-K102)

Established homegrown chocolate atelier Awfully Chocolate is a favourite at every Christmas gathering.

Check out The Original All Chocolate Log Cake (S$92), which has luscious tiers of dark chocolate fudge and soft, moist cake, making it a must-have for all year-end celebrations.

What’s more, this delicious seasonal staple is their best-selling Christmas chocolate log cake for 23 years and counting.

If not, consider exciting your loved ones with the Chocolate Truffle and Lingonberry Cake (S$98).

This creation is Awfully Chocolate’s new Christmas cake made from moist chocolate cake, layered with chocolate fudge and their signature 70 per cent dark chocolate, balanced with red Swedish lingonberries for juicy tartness.

It will definitely leave you and your guests in awe after each bite.

Baker’s Brew (#B1-K103)

There are even more surprises from Baker's Brew, the creators behind the recently hyped Coriander cake.

Their Blackforest Cherrybomb Yule Log Cake (S$48) is a classic Yule Log Cake frosted with rich chocolate ganache, filled with cherry compote cream rolled into decadent chocolate cake layers.

Crowned with chocolate shards around its base, this is every chocolate lover’s dream-come-true.

On the other hand, their Mini Fruit Cake Loaf (S$19.80) is a dense and flavourful fruitcake loaf topped with a generous variety of fruits and nuts.

Available from now to Dec. 10, enjoy 10 per cent off.

Henri Charpentier (#01-K103)

Henri Charpentier is a French-inspired patisserie from Japan.

This Holiday season, the brand has come up with different Christmas cakes for customers to indulge in.

Perfect for strawberry shortcake lovers, The Shortcake (from S$52.40) is a classic Christmas cake layered and topped with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.

If you’d like something a little more luxurious, opt for the Double Cheesecake (S$46), which is one of the brand’s best selling cakes in Singapore.

Suitable for a party of four to six people, the cake is light and airy, with a luscious flavour and texture created by two layers of cheese.

Do note that pre-orders for these cakes will be until Dec.19, with pick ups at #01-K103, Great World, from Dec. 22 to 25.

The Dark Gallery (#01-117)

Indulge in The Dark Gallery’s Signature Ice Cream Log Cake, made available in both Petite (S$59) and Standard (S$109) size.

Consisting of 80 per cent dark chocolate ice cream, chocolate sponge cake and chocolate mousse, the ice cream log cake sits on a crunchy almond praline base and is adorned with festive chocolate decorations.

Alternatively, The Dark Gallery’s Holiday Petite Cakes are also great for cosy celebrations with your loved ones.

The Holiday Hazelnut Ice Cream Petite Cake (S$59) is crafted with popular Hazelnut ice cream and adorned with macarons, berries, roasted hazelnuts and festive chocolate decorations.

A non-frozen option would be the Holiday Dark Chocolate Caramel Petite Cake (S$45), which is the brand’s holiday rendition of their Dark Chocolate Caramel cake, adorned with festive chocolate decorations.

When you spend S$80* or S$60* (for PAssion Card Members) in the Sure-Win Festive Spin, you’ll also stand to win The Dark Gallery Ice Cream and Chocolate tablets.

Chateraise/Sweet Symphony (#01-116)

Be enthralled by these fun festive creations that are sure to make you and your loved ones go “fa la la la la”~

Chestnut lovers can indulge in Chateraise’s X’mas Japanese Chestnut Mont Blanc Cake (S$58), which consists of Japanese chestnut buttercream, candied Japanese chestnuts and fresh cream with their signature custard.

The chestnut paste, in particular, is from the Ibaraki prefecture and has a fluffy yet opulent taste.

If not, you can add the perfect touch to the dessert table with this cute Snow Santa Claus (S$6.80) cupcake.

Fun to eat and look at, this Christmas cake contains melt-in-your-mouth cream custard filling and chocolate with cereal to accentuate its texture.

Definitely a kid’s favourite.

The Source Bulk Foods (#B1-142)

If off-the-shelf cakes are too mainstream for you, try your hand at baking one with easy confectionery mixes from The Source Bulk Foods.

Our favourite has got to be the Gluten Free Christmas Cake Mix (S$29.95), a scrumptious in-house blend that's easy to mix up and loved by all ages.

Look forward to sweet and succulent dried fruits that are combined with organic walnuts and natural whole almond meal, finished with a dash of aromatic spice.

Alternatively, bakers can also try the Spiced Citrus Cookies (S$11).

Simple to whip up and a great treat for the kids, these cookies contain mixed citrus peel and currants, enveloped in warm Christmas-inspired spiced.

From Dec. 19 to 26, enjoy 20 per cent off all jars and containers.

Additionally, Mothership readers will get an additional 5 per cent off entire in-store purchases when they flash this article at #B1-142, Great World.

Gift wrapping services are also available too, terms and conditions apply.

Christmas Promotions

Meanwhile, don’t miss out on these other Christmas promotions from now till Dec. 25, 2021.

Shop and Redeem

Great Rewards members who spend the following amounts can redeem the following items:

S$60: A gift-wrap set that includes one roll of wrapper and one gift tag

S$80 or S$60 (PAssion Card member): A Sure-Win Festive Spin to win sweet treats, Great Rewards points and gift vouchers

S$150: An exclusively designed Great World LOQI bag (worth S$19.90)

Christmas Lucky Draw

Seven lucky Great Rewards members will also stand to win up to S$18,000 worth of gadgets, electronics and wellness products in Great World’s Christmas Lucky Draw.

Every S$60 spent in a single receipt = 1 lucky draw chance

Prizes to be won:

1st: LG OLED TV (G1 Model) – worth S$6,299

2nd: Samsung Frame TV (65LS03T) – worth S$4,299

3rd: Samsung Serif TV (55LS01T) – worth S$3,199

4th: OSIM uDivine Mini Massage Sofa – worth S$1,699

5th: LG Pra L LED Mask – worth S$1,349

6th: LG Vacuum Cleaner (A9K) – worth S$1,099

7th: OSIM uPhoria Warm Leg Massager – worth S$799

DBS/ POSB Cards Exclusive

That’s not all.

Shoppers who charge S$100 to a DBS or POSB card can redeem a S$10 Great Rewards e-Voucher, limited to the first 800 redemptions.

Social Media Campaign: #GWishlist

From now to Dec. 19, make your Christmas wishlist known with #GWishlist when you shop at Great World.

All you have to do is:

Snap a picture of the item you want from the mall and tell Great World why you want this item so badly Hashtag #GWishlist and tag @greatworldsingapore on Instagram

If you’ve been nice this year, Great World might just slide into your DMs to grant you your #GWishlist!

Click here for more details.

Surprise promo code for Mothership readers

Get 600 Great Rewards Points* (worth S$3) when you key in MSXMAS600 in the Great Rewards mobile app.

If you’re not a Great Rewards member yet, visit greatrewards.com.sg or download the app on your phone today to enjoy greater perks.

*All promotions are mutually exclusive (except for Gift-Wrapping Set and Lucky Draw), and are while stocks last, on a first-come, first-served basis.

