GrabFood rider using float after massive floods in M'sia christened GrabFloat rider

Malaysia boleh.

Belmont Lay | December 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

A massive once in a 100-year flood submerged large swathes of Malaysia over Dec. 17 and 18 that left at least 41 people dead and displaced some 50,000 in six states and the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The floods were due to heavy precipitation, as the amount of rainfall that fell over 24 hours was the same as the average rainfall for a month.

Aftermath of flood

But life still goes go on for Malaysians, as evident in the following news clip, where a man stood in waterlogged streets in Malaysia for a news interview to give his take post-flood -- only to be videobombed by a real hustler.

GrabFood delivery rider uses float in floodwaters

A GrabFood delivery rider happened to cross paths with television crew post-flood and the real-time hustling was caught live on Malaysia's national channel, TV3.

The food delivery personnel showed up in the background and naturally stole the show.

He stared into the camera and held up a peace sign upon noticing he was on television -- and continued to do so again as he walked away further into the background.

But he was no ordinary GrabFood rider.

In his hands was a rainbow float tube, which might just come in handy as he was waddling in knee-deep waters, while carrying the recognisable green GrabFood bag on his back.

Responses

Responses to the GrabFood deliveryman's antics were positive, following the tragic news of the extent of the flooding and lives lost, as well as damages sustained.

Those who commented said the GrabFood rider stole the show, and they found it funny he still kept his helmet on.

Others suggested he is now a GrabFloat rider rather than a GrabFood rider.

Others said "Malaysia boleh", and this chance occurrence showed that people there are just determined to get by, despite the adversity.

