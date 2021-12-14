Activist Gilbert Goh, 60, charged after holding sign outside ICA building calling for India flight ban

Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh, 60, will be charged in court on Dec. 15 under the Public Order Act.

Goh was previously investigated for holding a placard outside the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building on May 1, calling for a ban on flights from India.

"Please ban all flights from India," the placard read. "We are not racist! Just being cautious."

Charged in court

The police said Goh did not have a permit to carry out the public assembly.

In the course of investigations, he had also allegedly refused to sign his statement, the news release said.

On Dec. 14, Goh was issued a stern warning for failing to comply with the conditions for organisers of assemblies, and for refusing to sign a police statement.

The police added that Goh had also breached the terms and conditions of using the Speakers' Corner by allowing a foreigner to participate in an event that he organised there on Nov. 3, 2019.

A police permit is required if foreigners are involved in organising or participating in an event at the Speakers' Corner.

Goh also updated on his Facebook page on Dec. 14 afternoon that he was heading to a police station in Bedok to record his statement.

He reiterated that he will not sign his statement to the police.

For allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit, he will be charged for an offence under the Public Order Act, which carries a fine of up to S$3,000.

For refusing to sign a police statement, he will be charged for an offence under Section 180 of the Penal Code. The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Public assembly in Singapore

Public assembly in Singapore generally refers to an assembly held in a public place, where members of the public are invited, induced or permitted to attend.

The gathering or purpose of the meeting includes demonstrating support or opposing the views or actions of a person, group, or government.

It also includes a demonstration by a person alone.

