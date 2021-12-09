Germany's new food & agriculture minister wins online praise for cycling off after getting sworn in

Germany's newly-appointed Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir went viral on the internet after pictures and videos of him cycling off from the swearing-in ceremony caught the notice of social media users.

Schön die Ernennungsurkunde auf den Gepäckträger geklemmt. #Özdemir einfach ein pragmatischer Typ pic.twitter.com/BEkT2S099e — Felix Zimmermann (@felixzimmermann) December 8, 2021

According to German media Der Tagesspiegel, Özdemir cycled to the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, to be sworn in as a minister under the freshly-elected Olaf Scholz administration.

All of his colleagues reportedly arrived in limousines, and the weather was also considered to be cold in Berlin -- where temperatures hover around 1 degree Celcius.

After the ceremony, the 56-year-old put on a blue outdoor jacket over his formal attire and stowed his certificate of appointment on the rack of his bicycle, as sighted by Die Welt.

According to journalist Martin Schmidt, the police on duty fetched Özdemir's bike for him after the ceremony.

He then cycled off from the venue on his electric bicycle, Der Tagesspiegel reported.

In videos shared by German media on Twitter, Özdemir was warmly received when he made his way out of the Bellevue Palace, alongside a Mercedes Benz and an Audi.

🎼Nur Genießer fahren Fahrrad und sind immer schneller da… #Özdemir pic.twitter.com/Ws9V55xgkn — Martin Schmidt (@SchmidtLev) December 8, 2021

First German minister of Turkish descent

According to Politico, Özdemir is a high-profile figure in his party -- the Greens.

The Greens are viewed as environmentalists and place a strong emphasis on climate issues, according to the New York Times (NYT).

Özdemir is the first German minister of Turkish descent, and is also the first vegetarian to be appointed as Germany's agriculture minister, the NYT reported.

The politician was the co-chair of the Greens from 2008 to 2018, and had worked on issues related to migration, foreign affairs, and transport, Politico reported.

However, it is reported that he does not have prior experience in agriculture.

