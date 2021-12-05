Shared corridor space outside adjacent HDB flats turned into pretty 'home garden'

A particular pair of HDB flats has captured the imagination of Singaporeans, by creating their very own home garden outside their apartments.

Several photos of said garden was featured in a post by Stanley Jeow, who uploaded them to the Facebook group Home Gardening Singapore.

Combined area with neighbouring flat

The caption read: "My wife say this is what happen when your neighbour is your mum house!!! 😜😘😍"

Besides the lush greenery and wide variety of plants, the most fascinating part of the photos is seeing the recess area (portions along the corridor directly in front of one's flat) of both flats combined into one.

That could be why the caption implies that the residents of both units know each other well enough to share the space.

The combined recess area is fenced up, sharing a turf of artificial grass and wood panels.

Both units even have a bench each right outside their homes, with hints of Christmas decorations being put up.

Recess area needs to be bought

This area would have likely gotten the prior approval - and purchase - before it was converted into the home garden that you see now.

Flats must meet certain requirements before the recess area can be converted, and not all corridor spaces can be bought.

Even if you do meet the requirements, you would still have to prepare to pay nearly S$7,300 for the recess area.

