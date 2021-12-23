Back

Popular hawker stall First Street Teochew Fish Soup opening in Hougang on Dec. 28, 2021

Third outlet.

Mandy How | December 23, 2021, 10:40 AM

First Street Teochew Fish Soup is opening its third outlet in Hougang.

Residents will be able to visit the famous hawker stall at Hougang Green mall's Food Loft from Dec. 28, 2021, a BreadTalk spokesperson told Mothership.

The hawker first drew crowds at Upper Serangoon Road, before a deal with the BreadTalk Group also brought the queue to BreadTalk IHQ's Food Republic.

The latest branch will largely have the same menu:

  • Batang Sliced Fish Soup (S$6, S$8, S$10)

  • Red Garoupa (S$9, S$11)

  • Pomfret (S$11, S$15)

However, a new item—Batang Fish Porridge (S$6)—will be offered as well.

Top up your meals with Seasoned Minced Pork (S$0.80) or Teochew Fish Balls (S$1/two pieces).

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The family-run business was founded by 65-year-old William Lim, who was later joined by his sons Aaron and Desmond.

Photo courtesy of RedMart Imaging

Earlier in January 2021, Lim told Mothership that there are plans to open more outlets, although he does not have an exact figure in mind.

Instead, he'll be taking it one step at a time to ensure that the quality of his fish soup stays consistent.

New staff will need three to six months of training before they can properly slice, skin, and de-bone fish, Lim said.

The spokesperson added that Lim, Aaron, and Desmond will continue to rotate their shifts among the three stalls to ensure that the quality remains consistent.

First Street Teochew Fish Soup

On its opening day, diners will be able to take part in a sure-win lucky dip with purchase of any fish soup between 10:30am – 1:30pm.

Address: FoodLoft @ 21, Hougang Green Mall, 21 Hougang St 51, Singapore 538719.

Opening Hours: 7:30am - 2:30pm, daily (from Dec. 28)

Top image via RedMart Imaging, Mandy How

