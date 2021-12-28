Back

NTUC FairPrice discount schemes for seniors & low-income families extended till end-2022

The PG proxy will be also be extended until June 30, 2022.

Fiona Tan | December 28, 2021, 04:50 PM

Seniors and blue Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders can continue to enjoy discounts at all Fairprice supermarkets until Dec. 31, 2022.

Discounts extended for another year

NTUC FairPrice announced on Dec. 28 that their discount scheme for seniors and low-income families will be extended by another year.

NTUC FairPrice projected that the extensions of these dedicated schemes would help seniors and low-income families save close to S$11 million.

For context, seniors from the Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) as well as blue CHAS cardholders, are eligible for these discounts on specific days at all Fairprice establishments, Unity pharmacies and Warehouse Club.

Here's a table with details of the specific discounts:

Table courtesy of NTUC FairPrice.

Those who are eligible can present their government-issued MG, PG, or blue CHAS card at the cashier or self-checkout counter when carting out on their respective discount days to enjoy discounts.

The discounts are valid for purchases of up to S$200 per daily transaction.

PG proxy also extended

Additionally, NTUC FairPrice said the PG proxy will be extended until June 30, 2022.

The PG proxy allows individuals to purchase groceries on behalf of the pioneers in their families.

Similarly, these individuals have to present their family member's PG cards at the cashier or self-checkout counter to enjoy discounts on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Top image by 不倒翁Kwa and Nirmal Balasooriya from Google Maps

