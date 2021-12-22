Back

Hacker demands US$500 from actress Eleanor Lee to return TikTok account, she says no thanks

Her now-defunct TikTok page had 66,500 followers.

Karen Lui | December 22, 2021, 06:14 PM

Many influencers have fallen prey to hackers who try to make a quick buck by holding their social media accounts hostage in exchange for money.

Actress Eleanor Lee is no exception, as her TikTok account was recently hacked.

Unfortunately for the hacker, the 22-year-old had no interest in paying them to retrieve her account, causing their attempts to coerce her for US$500 (~S$682.82) to fall through.

Account return priced at US$500

Prior to the hacking incident, Lee's TikTok account boasted 66, 500 followers and 227,200 likes.

According to a screen shot that she shared via Instagram Stories, the hacker had dropped her a message, notifying her that they have control over her TikTok account and asking her to quote a price to have it back.

Screen shot via @zaobaosg.entertainment on Instagram.

Subsequently, they shared a screen shot, most likely as proof, before demanding US$500.

In response, the actress who is currently filming in Ningbo, China, coolly retorted via her Instagram story, "It's ok. I don't want it back. Thank you."

In response to enquiries by Lianhe Wanbao, Lee said she was initially afraid but subsequently felt angry.

The actress was upset that her TikTok account had fallen prey to a hacker but took relief in the fact that she has a backup.

At the time of writing, her TikTok page appears to be deactivated.

Lee's two other social media accounts have a high following count as well.

Her Weibo page has amassed a following of 9.1 million while her Instagram following sits at 351,000.

Top images via @eleanorleex and @zaobaosg.entertainment on Instagram.

