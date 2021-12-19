S'pore domestic helper guilt-ridden after elderly employer, 75, dies after getting Covid-19 from her

In a tragic turn of events, a domestic helper in Singapore contracted Covid-19 and later passed the virus to her elderly, bedridden employer.

The 75-year-old woman, Feng Ah Ying, later passed away.

Helper was careful and avoided going out

Feng's son, surnamed Wang, told Shin Min Daily News that the 40-year-old helper had been caring for and living with his parents in Toa Payoh for five years.

During this period, the helper had grown rather close to the elderly couple.

Knowing that her employers were seniors and vulnerable to contracting Covid-19, the helper was apparently quite cautious in her actions.

Wang said that she would avoid going out on weekends, and would only head out to purchase groceries on Fridays. Additionally, she would take a shower immediately upon returning home.

Helper tested positive

Despite the helper's precautions though, she developed a sore throat and fever in mid-November, and subsequently tested positive on Nov. 18.

The helper was sent to an isolation centre on the same day while Wang's parents took an antigen rapid test (ART), testing negative.

However, as Feng was bedridden and in poor health since suffering from a lung disease three years ago, she was sent to the hospital for further examination on Nov. 18.

In the meantime, Wang's father underwent home isolation for a week.

Mother initially showed signs of recovery

On Nov. 20, Feng was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The situation appeared positive initially — Feng's condition was stable and she showed signs of recovery over those weeks, Wang told Shin Min Daily News. His mother had breathing difficulties, but no fever, he added.

However, her condition later deteriorated rapidly in mid-December.

At around 5am on Dec. 14, Wang received a call from the NCID telling him to head down immediately.

He went to the hospital with his father, who had finished his home isolation, and their helper, who had recovered from Covid-19.

Feng passed away at around 6:45am on Dec. 14.

Family will continue employing helper

As Wang and his father grieved over Feng's passing, their helper was wracked with guilt at the thought that Feng had contracted Covid-19 from her.

Wang told the Chinese daily that their helper, guilt-ridden as she was, knelt outside Feng's ward and wept.

Despite what happened, Wang shared that he does not blame the helper and also urged her not to blame herself. He added that the helper will continue to be employed by the family and will care for his father.

As Feng was unvaccinated due to underlying medical conditions, Wang also took the opportunity to encourage the elderly to get vaccinated to reduce their chances of contracting Covid-19.

