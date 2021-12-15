Back

Youth lifts puppy off ground via leash & lets it dangle for several seconds near Sembawang Park

SPCA Singapore said it is aware of the incident.

Belmont Lay | December 15, 2021, 03:08 AM

A youth in Singapore was caught on camera tugging a leash upwards to lift a puppy off the ground and walking the animal for several metres as it dangled from the harness around its neck.

A video of the incident was shared to a Facebook group on Dec. 13.

The exact date and time of the incident were not revealed.

However, according to the caption in the video, the incident took place near Sembawang Park.

What video said happened

In total, the video said two male youths were seen walking three puppies, all of which were believed to have been the mixed maltipoo breed.

The person filming supposedly went downstairs subsequently, but failed to find the youths.

A dog could be heard audibly barking and growling in the video.

The actions of the youths in handling the puppies had supposedly caused the dog belonging to the person filming to be agitated.

The video caption read:

Witnessed this. Someone please save the poor furbaby from him!! They were gone by the time I went down.

2 boys were walking 3 puppies which I believe are maltipoos

(1 cream 1 brown and 1 black)

Location: near Sembawang park

Even Pekka was barking at them

SPCA Singapore alerted

Many online commenters reacted in anger to the video.

One of the commenters provided a screen shot of a message showing that the SPCA Singapore (Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has been informed.

via

In response, SPCA Singapore wrote it had alerted the authorities and is seeking leads from the public:

Thank you for alerting us to this matter.

We are aware of this video and had reported it to the authorities.

Anyone with credible information in relation to the location and identity of the person in the video can contact us at 62875355 ext 9 or [email protected]

