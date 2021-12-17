Back

Rest of Dec. 2021 in S'pore will be less windy & less rainy

But temperatures can drop to 22°C to 23°C on a few rainy days.

Belmont Lay | December 17, 2021, 02:11 AM

The weather in Singapore for the remainder of December 2021 will be less rainy and windy than the first two weeks.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to prevail but weaker

The Meteorological Service Singapore forecasts that the winds will be weaker and rains less frequent.

This is despite the Northeast Monsoon conditions that have prevailed since the start of December 2021.

The Northeast Monsoon conditions in the coming fortnight are expected to continue in the second half of the month, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

But they will be generally weak with fewer windy days, even though the month of December is usually associated with wet weather and occasional windy conditions.

Rains in evenings and early mornings

While the rest of December 2021 will likely be less rainy than usual, short-duration afternoon thundery showers can still be expected on most days.

On some of these days, the showers may extend into the evening.

In the first few days of the fortnight, the passage of Sumatra squalls may bring widespread rain, with occasional gusty winds, between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall for December 2021 is expected to be well below-average across the island.

Cooling temperatures still expected

For the next two weeks, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days, with highs of 34°C on a few days.

The temperature may drop to 22°C to 23°C on a few rainy days.

Top photo via Unsplash

