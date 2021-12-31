311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

Singapore reported 311 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Dec. 30.

Here are the key statistics from the Ministry of Health's website.

Imported cases: 114

Community cases: 193

Cases in migrant worker's dormitory: 4

Deaths: 1

Death toll from Covid-19 complications: 827

Omicron cases

New Omicron variant infections: 103 (70 imported cases + 33 local cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.73 (a slight increase from 0.71 reported yesterday)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 279,061 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 49.9 per cent

In ICU requiring close monitoring: 4

In ICU critically ill: 16

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 45

Patients in hospital: 279

