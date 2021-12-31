311 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 103 are Omicron cases

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 311 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Dec. 30.
Here are the key statistics from the Ministry of Health's website.
Imported cases: 114
Community cases: 193
Cases in migrant worker's dormitory: 4
Deaths: 1
Death toll from Covid-19 complications: 827
Omicron cases
New Omicron variant infections: 103 (70 imported cases + 33 local cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.73 (a slight increase from 0.71 reported yesterday)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 279,061 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalisations
Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 49.9 per cent
In ICU requiring close monitoring: 4
In ICU critically ill: 16
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 45
Patients in hospital: 279
