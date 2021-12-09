Back

682 new Covid-19 cases & 5 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 50 per cent.

Zi Shan Kow | December 09, 2021, 11:05 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Dec. 9).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 9: 682

New community cases: 649

New imported cases: 17

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 16

Total number of cases reported thus far: 271,979

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 9: 5

Total deaths reported thus far: 779

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 111

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 11

Critically ill in the ICU: 40

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 50 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 29 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Kow Zi Shan.

Land VTL travellers from S'pore to M'sia hit daily limit of 1,440 for 3 days from Dec. 3

11,963 travellers crossed the borders under the land VTL scheme.

December 09, 2021, 10:55 PM

Couldn’t get a VTL flight? These places in S’pore can make you feel like you’re overseas.

Miss travelling? Same.

December 09, 2021, 07:26 PM

New Zealand to ban smoking for young people, anyone born after 2008 can never legally smoke

The aim is to eventually phase out smoking altogether.

December 09, 2021, 06:40 PM

Textile Centre eatery giving away 100 packets of free biryani every week to needy until end-December

The restaurant aims to help the less fortunate, and those who are hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic.

December 09, 2021, 05:49 PM

M'sian MP urges govt to ban porn websites, claims they will produce generation 'with a sick mind'

He's worried that Malaysians are looking at porn.

December 09, 2021, 05:45 PM

Two cars & a motorbike involved in three-way collision along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1

oh no.

December 09, 2021, 05:29 PM

Inspired by co-workers, a migrant worker in S’pore provides emotional & mental health support to fellow workers

Going through his own struggles made him want to help others.

December 09, 2021, 05:07 PM

I tried following an expert-recommended oral health routine for a week & (mostly) succeeded

I hope my dentist is proud of me.

December 09, 2021, 05:00 PM

Germany's new food & agriculture minister wins online praise for cycling off after getting sworn in

He tucked his certificate of appointment on the rack of his bike.

December 09, 2021, 04:34 PM

S$26.90 Poké Ball EZ-Link charm that lights up when tapped sold out in 2 days

Can't catch 'em all.

December 09, 2021, 04:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.