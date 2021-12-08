Back

709 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 49.8 per cent.

Jane Zhang | December 08, 2021, 10:13 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 709 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 8: 709

New community cases: 679

New imported cases: 10

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 20

Total number of cases reported thus far: 271,297

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 8: Three

Total deaths reported thus far: 774

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 139

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 10

Critically ill in the ICU: 40

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 49.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 29 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Zheng Zhangxin.

Pink 'train' at Orchard Central takes you on a journey of Insta-worthy Christmas decorations for photo ops

All aboard!

December 09, 2021, 12:20 PM

People re-selling free McDonald's S'pore picnic sets on Carousell for around S$40-60

Fighting capitalism with capitalism.

December 09, 2021, 12:15 PM

McDonald's breakfast picnic sets cause long queues, sold out within hours

Not unexpected.

December 09, 2021, 12:10 PM

Pfizer & BioNTech say 3 doses of their vaccine neutralises Omicron variant

Two doses will likely not be enough to neutralise the Omicron variant, but will still protect against severe disease, said Pfizer-BioNTech.

December 09, 2021, 11:32 AM

I’ve volunteered with the Singapore Police Force for 54 years since 1967

Mdm Hamida Khalid, 71, is currently an active volunteer with the Citizens On Patrol (COP) programme at Kampong Java NPC (KJ NPC). She shares with us her passion for her role as police volunteer for the past 54 years.

December 09, 2021, 11:08 AM

'I blundered the execution': US CEO apologises after laying off 900 employees over Zoom call

The apology was posted to the company's website.

December 09, 2021, 10:52 AM

Abandoned, emaciated pug is now adopted, described to be 'a young boy in an old man's body'

The pug is almost 11 years old but remains young at heart.

December 09, 2021, 09:50 AM

Polish woman speaks Singlish on TikTok as she's been in S'pore for a while

She said she loves bak kut teh.

December 09, 2021, 04:49 AM

Earn up to 2,000 bonus miles, special rates for Capitol Kempinski stay & more exclusive 12.12 deals for DBS customers

It’s the season of giving so why not gift your loved ones a fancy stay away from home?

December 08, 2021, 09:05 PM

Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation from 2023, will have rooftop F&B space

The project aims to add vibrancy to the Geylang Serai area and attract footfall to the mall.

December 08, 2021, 07:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.