700 new Covid-19 community cases, 8 deaths in S'pore on Dec. 7

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 715 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 7: 715 New community cases: 700 New imported cases: 10 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 5 Total number of cases reported thus far: 270,588

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 7: 8 Total deaths reported thus far: 771

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 146 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 12 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 43 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 53.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 28 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH also shared that it will stop issuing daily press releases on infection statistics from Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here