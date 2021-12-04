Back

743 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths reported in S’pore

Today's update.

Low Jia Ying | December 04, 2021, 10:55 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 743 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 4).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 4: 743

New community cases: 707

New imported cases: 12

New cases in migrant working dormitories: 24

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.63

Total number of cases reported thus far: 268,659

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 4: 2

Age: Both aged 70. They had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 746

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 179

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 54

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 54.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 28 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo by Low Jia Ying

