743 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 743 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 4).
Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Dec. 4: 743
New community cases: 707
New imported cases: 12
New cases in migrant working dormitories: 24
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.63
Total number of cases reported thus far: 268,659
Deaths
New deaths reported on Dec. 4: 2
Age: Both aged 70. They had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 746
Recovery
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 179
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 54
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 54.7 per cent
Vaccination progress
Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent
Received at least one dose: 87 per cent
Received booster shot: 28 per cent
Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent
Cluster under close monitoring
MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top photo by Low Jia Ying
