743 new Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 743 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 4).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 4: 743 New community cases: 707 New imported cases: 12 New cases in migrant working dormitories: 24 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.63 Total number of cases reported thus far: 268,659

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 4: 2 Age: Both aged 70. They had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 746

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 179 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 4 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 54 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 54.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 28 per cent Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

