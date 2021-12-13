Back

339 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths in S'pore

Tonight's update.

Karen Lui | December 13, 2021, 10:51 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 339 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Dec. 13).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 13: 339

New community cases: 318

New imported cases: 15

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 6

Total number of cases reported thus far: 273,701

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 13: 4

Total deaths reported thus far: 798

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 87

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 3

Critically ill in the ICU: 30

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 46.9 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 31 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Karen Lui.

Mahathir: Chinese custom of chopsticks makes non-Malay assimilation into M'sian society challenging

Mahathir's comments drew sharp criticism from Malaysia's former finance minister, Lim Guan Eng.

December 13, 2021, 07:45 PM

310kg natural blue sapphire unveiled in Sri Lanka

1.55 million-carat gem.

December 13, 2021, 07:41 PM

Dedicated S'pore Gojek driver returns passenger's lost phone 45 minutes after ride

Not all gloom and doom out there.

December 13, 2021, 07:31 PM

Lions that escaped in Changi Airport don't belong to S'pore Zoo

They also do not belong to the other three wildlife parks in Singapore.

December 13, 2021, 07:04 PM

Lego models of iconic landmarks to be displayed at Science Centre S'pore from March 2022

Look out for the Merlion that is also featured.

December 13, 2021, 06:43 PM

Mum complains AMK hawker made daughter, 13, buy S$3 instead of S$2 fishball noodles, but girl didn't say her order after being asked 4 times

The hawker accused of selling the more expensive portion has responded.

December 13, 2021, 05:27 PM

Police looking for 3 men to assist with investigations for bicycle theft case in Yishun

The police is calling on those with information to come forward.

December 13, 2021, 05:24 PM

NTU engineers turn cockroaches into disaster rescue bugs with 'sensor' backpacks

*Confused screaming*

December 13, 2021, 05:12 PM

44,000 people protest Covid-19 restrictions in Austrian capital 1 day before lockdown ends

They are not happy.

December 13, 2021, 05:06 PM

Edwin Tong asks Pritam Singh: Why did you not advise Raeesah Khan to go & see the police?

Pritam Singh said that Raeesah Khan had to clarify the matter in Parliament.

December 13, 2021, 05:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.