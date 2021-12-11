Back

559 new Covid-19 cases & 6 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 48.6 per cent.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 11, 2021, 10:10 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 559 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Dec. 11).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 11: 559

New community cases: 532

New imported cases: 21

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 6

Total number of cases reported thus far: 272, 992

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 11: 6

Total deaths reported thus far: 789

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 118

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 2

Critically ill in the ICU: 32

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 48.6 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population completed full regimen: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 30 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Updating of Covid-19 statistics on MOH website

MOH has stopped issuing daily press releases on infection statistics since Dec. 7, 2021, as the "current wave of Delta infections subsides".

The same infection statistics will continue to be updated on the MOH website on a daily basis.

The public can access information on the local Covid-19 situation, including hospital capacity, status of Covid-19 patients, vaccination progress and number of Covid-19 cases, on the MOH website here.

MOH highlighted that one of the statistics being monitored is the week-on-week infection growth ratio, which needs to continue to be below 1 before any restrictions are eased.

"As the present wave subsides and infection numbers start to stabilise, we can expect the ratio to trend towards 1."

MOH shared that it will continue to update the public on significant developments, including information on the Omicron variant, through regular media statements.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Nigel Chua

Grandfathers chastise both driver & cyclist in punny LTA video covering new rules from Jan. 1, 2022

If a grandfather saying 'I think I should put a grandfather clock in your car' is your kind of humour, you'll love this video.

December 11, 2021, 08:05 PM

2,400,000kg of e-waste collected for recycling in S'pore from July to November 2021

Towards a zero-waste nation.

December 11, 2021, 06:48 PM

Popular M'sian tutor on TikTok resigns after asking his students to call him 'daddy'

Opinions were divided among netizens.

December 11, 2021, 06:09 PM

SGH nurse's passing sparks concerns over healthcare workers' mental well-being

SGH responded that they are providing support to colleagues and have offered assistance to the deceased's family.

December 11, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore couple finds sharp fragment in congee from Botanic Gardens food court, eatery investigating

The fragment turned out to be a piece of acrylic, which could have come from a container.

December 11, 2021, 04:41 PM

Foodpanda to open 9 new stores around S'pore with 24/7 delivery, orders to reach within 15 minutes

Currently, Foodpanda has 15 stores in operation.

December 11, 2021, 04:11 PM

Man caught on CCTV loitering outside Siglap restaurant for over a minute before stealing customer's umbrella

Totally not suspicious at all.

December 11, 2021, 02:09 PM

Pregnant lady in S'pore thought she's having a stomachache, delivers baby at home minutes later

An unexpected delivery.

December 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

India removes S'pore from 'at risk' list, travellers no longer subjected to 7-day home quarantine

Singapore was on the list for nine days.

December 11, 2021, 12:14 PM

Why does it feel like yearly overseas trips are the only way S’poreans can truly escape from life?

Hobbies can't seem to fill that Japan-shaped hole in our hearts.

December 11, 2021, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.