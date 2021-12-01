1,324 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 1: 1,324 New community cases: 1,266 New imported cases: 13 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 45 Weekly infection growth rate: 0.67 Total number of cases reported thus far: 266,049

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 1: 8 Age: Between the ages of 59 and 86. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 726

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 206 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 16 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 61 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 59.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

MOH stated on Nov. 30 that it had updated Singapore's overall population numbers due to outflows of migrants and deaths, which meant that the total population slightly decreased.

This therefore has an effect on the vaccination coverage percentages.

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent Received at least one dose: 87 per cent Received booster shot: 27 per cent Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 96 per cent

Top photo by Karen Lui.