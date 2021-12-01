Back

1,324 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore

Tonight's update.

Karen Lui | December 01, 2021, 11:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 1: 1,324

New community cases: 1,266

New imported cases: 13

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 45

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.67

Total number of cases reported thus far: 266,049

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 1: 8

Age: Between the ages of 59 and 86. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 726

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 206

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 16

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 61

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 59.7 per cent

Vaccination progress

MOH stated on Nov. 30 that it had updated Singapore's overall population numbers due to outflows of migrants and deaths, which meant that the total population slightly decreased.

This therefore has an effect on the vaccination coverage percentages.

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 27 per cent

Percentage of eligible population vaccinated: 96 per cent

Top photo by Karen Lui. 

Auntie Anne's in S'pore now halal-certified

Pretzel time.

December 02, 2021, 12:05 PM

South Korea's new quarantine rule may affect VTL with S'pore, while Japan govt stops inbound flight bookings

Additional restrictions by the two East Asian countries.

December 02, 2021, 12:03 PM

US & China have to ensure strategic competition with each other doesn't veer into conflict: Heng Swee Keat

The two major powers must come to "a new equilibrium", he said.

December 02, 2021, 12:00 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches Sea Salt McFlurry that looks like a galaxy in a cup

Blue desserts are always good.

December 02, 2021, 11:41 AM

Loof rooftop bar closing in Feb. 2022 after 17 years due to Odeon Towers reno, seeking new location

"After 17 glorious years".

December 02, 2021, 10:41 AM

Man travelling from M'sia via land VTL tests positive for Covid-19 in S'pore

He was isolated at the waiting area after he tested positive.

December 02, 2021, 03:23 AM

Omicron detected in 5 people in South Korea, 10-day quarantine for all travellers

Starting Dec. 3, 2021.

December 02, 2021, 03:02 AM

1,500 free edible seed packs up for grabs at 4 FairPrice outlets from Dec. 2

Need to create an account with Auntie Sam.

December 02, 2021, 01:25 AM

The well-being of S'pore's people is the 'North Star' in navigating tech landscape: Josephine Teo

Singapore also signed three MOUs with the United Kingdom on digital cooperation.

December 01, 2021, 10:42 PM

102 hawker centres, 71 coffeeshops & canteens now allowed to have groups of up to 5 diners

Only for fully-vaccinated people.

December 01, 2021, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.