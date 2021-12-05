Back

552 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S’pore

Tonight's update.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 05, 2021, 11:37 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 552 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Dec. 5).

Here are the important numbers you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Dec. 5: 552

New community cases: 523

New imported cases: 15

New cases in migrant working dormitories: 14

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.66

Total number of cases reported thus far:  269,211

New Omicron cases: 1

MOH has detected one new case of an Omicron variant.

Case 273,611, a 37-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident. He was on the same flight, SQ479, as two previous cases that tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant. 

Deaths

New deaths reported on Dec. 5: 13

Age: Between 52 to 96. They had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 759

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 155

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 6

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 52

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 51.2 per cent

Vaccination progress

Percentage of total population undergone full regimen/received two doses: 87 per cent

Received at least one dose: 87 per cent

Received booster shot: 28 per cent

Percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated: 96 per cent

Cluster under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring one large cluster with new cases, which has already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo by Low Jia Ying

