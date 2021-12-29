341 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 170 are Omicron cases

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 341 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Here are the key statistics from the Ministry of Health's website.
Imported cases: 153
Community cases: 182
Cases in migrant worker's dormitory: 6
Deaths: 1
Death toll from Covid-19 complications: 826
Omicron cases
New Omicron variant infections: 170 (151 imported cases + 19 local cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.71 (a rise from 0.67 reported yesterday)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 278,750 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalisations
Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 50.7 per cent
In ICU requiring close monitoring: 4
In ICU critically ill: 16
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 42
Patients in hospital: 305
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Travis Loh.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.