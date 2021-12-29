Back

341 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 170 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.71.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 29, 2021, 11:01 PM

Singapore reported 341 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Here are the key statistics from the Ministry of Health's website.

Imported cases: 153

Community cases: 182

Cases in migrant worker's dormitory: 6

Deaths: 1

Death toll from Covid-19 complications: 826

Omicron cases

New Omicron variant infections: 170 (151 imported cases + 19 local cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.71 (a rise from 0.67 reported yesterday)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 278,750 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations

Intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate: 50.7 per cent

In ICU requiring close monitoring: 4

In ICU critically ill: 16

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 42

Patients in hospital: 305

Top image by Travis Loh.

