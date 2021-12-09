Colourful light up trees & other installations along Marina Bay promenade from now till Dec. 31, 2021

Looking for somewhere to go to celebrate the upcoming festivities?

According to a Facebook post by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Dec. 8, four new creative installations have been added to the Marina Bay waterfront promenade to add festive cheer to the Marina Bay area.

Every night until Dec. 31, 2021

The four installations will be on display from 8pm to 10:30pm every night until Dec. 31 as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022.

Display times will be further extended on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, shared URA, although they didn't say when the light-up will end.

Four installations

The installations are meant to "embody the spirit of creativity and hopefulness", added URA, with different features at various points along the promenade.

They include:

1) A "kaleidoscope of colours on a treetop canopy 🌈", near the [email protected] Bay

2) A "clockface projection display 🕰", opposite the Marina Bay Financial Centre

This light up display also showcases the community's New Year wishes.

3) An "immersive projection of a galaxy of stars onto treetops 💫", near the Red Dot Design Museum

4) A "collection of lighted inflatable bird structures 🐦", towards The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Shine a Light display

Aside from the light installations, the "Shine a Light" light display – where 60 light beams move in a circular formation – is also taking place nightly at the Promontory, from now till Dec. 31.

From Dec. 26 to 31, a series of light projection shows – named "Share the Moment" – will also be illuminated on the facade of three iconic structures: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Merlion, ArtScience Museum around Marina Bay.

Here's a map of all the locations for the nightly light-ups and display shows:

