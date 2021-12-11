Back

Chinese Tofu Magician opening new outlets at VivoCity & Chinatown Point

Food trend of the year.

Fasiha Nazren | December 11, 2021, 10:18 AM

For those who don't know Chinese Tofu Magician, it is a famous soy milk specialist from China.

The F&B chain opened its first outlet earlier this year at Paya Lebar Square.

It is known for its Original Soymilk Tea with White Jade Balls (S$6.20), which is essentially soy milk tea, topped with rich soy foam, and a stick of mochi balls dusted with soybean powder.

It has amassed a lot of attention since its opening and has sold out multiple times.

This is why the opening of a new outlet is welcoming news.

Chinese Tofu Magician is opening new outlets at VivoCity and Chinatown Point.

VivoCity

Photo by Mandy How.

Chinatown Point

Photo from Tofu Magician SG's Facebook page.

While it is unclear when exactly the outlets will open, the hoardings at both locations mentioned that it is "opening soon".

This upcoming outlet at VivoCity is located on the second floor of the mall.

Chinese Tofu Magician has offerings ranging from S$2.30 to S$6.20.

Apart from its signature item, here are other things on the item you can look forward to:

Soymilk Ice Cream Cone (S$2.70)

Black Sesame Soymilk Tea with Jade Balls (S$6.20)

Cat Miao Miao Watermelon Soymilk with Chestnut Cream (S$5.50)

Photo from Tofu Magician SG.

You can see the full menu here:

Photo from Tofu Magician SG.

Top image from Mandy How and @5loaves_2fish on Instagram.

