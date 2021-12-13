Chee Soon Juan treats Bukit Batok rental block residents to Christmas feast at his cafe

In the spirit of Christmas, politician Chee Soon Juan treated some of Bukit Batok residents to a festive meal at his cafe, Orange & Teal.

The residents he invited are rental flat residents, according to Chee.

As part of the cafe's Pay It Forward programme, they were served turkey with stuffing, shrimp scampi and pastries.

The cafe has been decorated in time for the festive season, and a photo Chee posted of the smiling residents showed the place festooned with tinsel and other Christmas decorations.

Giving back

This isn't Chee's first time using the cafe as a space to give back to the community.

He previously invited cardboard collectors, the elderly poor, and cleaning staff for a free meal at the cafe, which is located at Rochester Mall.

Chee noted that with the opening of Orange & Teal, he now has the opportunity to do his, albeit small, part, in helping the vulnerable.

He wrote previously:

"Rather than indulge in self-glorifying parades and making grandiloquent rally speeches, society should commemorate our independence by lifting up the poorest among us."

Chee recent also hosted Lee Suet Fern, lawyer and wife of Lee Hsien Yang, at the cafe on Dec. 10.

Orange & Teal

If you're thinking of dropping by Orange & Teal, the cafe is having a few Christmas Specials, which you can check out on their website here.

Address: 35 Rochester Dr, #02-12 Rochester Mall, Singapore 138639

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10pm

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Chee Soon Juan / FB and by Belmont Lay