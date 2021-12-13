Back

Chee Soon Juan treats Bukit Batok rental block residents to Christmas feast at his cafe

It's the season of giving.

Ashley Tan | December 13, 2021, 04:08 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In the spirit of Christmas, politician Chee Soon Juan treated some of Bukit Batok residents to a festive meal at his cafe, Orange & Teal.

The residents he invited are rental flat residents, according to Chee.

As part of the cafe's Pay It Forward programme, they were served turkey with stuffing, shrimp scampi and pastries.

The cafe has been decorated in time for the festive season, and a photo Chee posted of the smiling residents showed the place festooned with tinsel and other Christmas decorations.

Giving back

This isn't Chee's first time using the cafe as a space to give back to the community.

He previously invited cardboard collectors, the elderly poor, and cleaning staff for a free meal at the cafe, which is located at Rochester Mall.

Chee noted that with the opening of Orange & Teal, he now has the opportunity to do his, albeit small, part, in helping the vulnerable.

He wrote previously:

"Rather than indulge in self-glorifying parades and making grandiloquent rally speeches, society should commemorate our independence by lifting up the poorest among us."

Chee recent also hosted Lee Suet Fern, lawyer and wife of Lee Hsien Yang, at the cafe on Dec. 10.

Orange & Teal

If you're thinking of dropping by Orange & Teal, the cafe is having a few Christmas Specials, which you can check out on their website here.

Address: 35 Rochester Dr, #02-12 Rochester Mall, Singapore 138639

Opening hours: Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10pm

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Chee Soon Juan / FB and by Belmont Lay

Asking Tiger Brokers some basic investing questions for new investors

It’s important to understand what you want.

December 13, 2021, 04:03 PM

Barbie-themed staycation at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur gives you a Barbie world fit for a Barbie girl

Life in plastic, it's fantastic.

December 13, 2021, 04:02 PM

Novena MRT station lift breaks down, staff help elderly up stairs 1 by 1 to go to TTSH

Plenty of elderly persons alight at Novena MRT station to get to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

December 13, 2021, 03:30 PM

French-style brunch at cafe modelled after Parisian apartment in Sentosa

Vibes.

December 13, 2021, 03:27 PM

Chinese national, 39, charged in 2021 for allegedly getting S’porean to purchase property on his behalf in 2014

If convicted, the accused faces a fine of up to S$100,000.

December 13, 2021, 03:02 PM

Miss S'pore in top 16 of controversy-filled Miss Universe 2021 pageant held in Israel

The pageant faced calls of boycott even before it started.

December 13, 2021, 02:22 PM

If your window falls out in S'pore, up to S$10,000 fine &/or 1 year jail term awaits

43 cases of fallen windows recorded across Singapore from January to November 2021.

December 13, 2021, 01:59 PM

Binance.sg quits S'pore market

Will stop operating by Feb. 13, 2021.

December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM

Sengkang resident fills lift landing, corridor with items last 3 years, neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

Help needed.

December 13, 2021, 10:57 AM

2 lions escaped from container at Changi Airport, shot with tranquilliser gun

There were seven lions in total.

December 13, 2021, 09:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.