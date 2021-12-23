How to find hawker stalls & merchants in S'pore where you can use CDC vouchers

All Singaporean households will receive S$100 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to support hawkers and heartland merchants.

And if you're wondering where you may use the vouchers, you can find the nearest participating stalls and merchants by visiting this link.

CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where was launched on Dec. 23 by the five CDCs in partnership with Government Technology Agency to make it easier for Singaporean households to spend their vouchers.

Vouchers Merchants Go Where

Enter a postal code or street name to find the nearest participating merchants in that vicinity.

Do note that searching specific business or stall names won't work.

An example using 569933 (the postal code for Ang Mo Kio Hub):

If you're keen to explore different neighbourhoods instead, you can also look out for hawker stalls and heartland businesses that display this decal:

CDC Ambassadors as well as Digital Ambassadors from the SG Digital Office (SDO) have been on the ground inviting and guiding hawkers and heartland merchants to join this scheme.

These efforts will continue so residents have more merchants to spend their vouchers at, and more merchants can benefit from the scheme.

How to use vouchers

To use the vouchers, tap the amount you wish to use and show the QR code to a participating hawker or heartland merchant to scan.

As the denominations are fixed, do note that there will be no change or refund provided if the purchase amount is less than the voucher value, e.g. You won't get S$1 change if you use a S$5 voucher to pay for a S$4 item.

Vouchers can also be stacked, e.g. For a S$7 item, you can use a S$5 + S$2 voucher in a single transaction.

If you have not redeemed your vouchers yet, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

Although only one person from each household redeems the vouchers, the voucher link can be shared with other family members.

Vouchers are valid till Dec. 31, 2022.

Top photo via Vouchers Merchants Go Where, photo by Travis Loh.