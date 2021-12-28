Back

ICA officers find 3.1kg of cannabis behind lorry driver's seat, arrests 24-year-old male M'sian driver

No mention why ICA officers singled out the lorry for extra checks.

Belmont Lay | December 28, 2021, 11:25 AM

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers from Tuas Command foiled an attempt to smuggle 3.1kg of cannabis into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry on Dec. 20 afternoon.

The lorry was conveying a consignment of mixed hardwood and aircon parts, ICA said in its news release.

The lorry was directed for further checks, but it was not mentioned why it was singled out.

Cannabis found behind driver's seat

ICA officers subsequently found a drawstring bag containing a black plastic bag behind the driver’s seat.

The black plastic bag contained three unknown packages, each individually wrapped in aluminium foil and transparent plastic wrapping.

They were believed to have contained 3,113g of cannabis.

The 24-year-old Malaysian male driver was immediately arrested and referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigations.

The amount of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of 440 cannabis abusers for a week, ICA said in its news release.

ICA added that Singapore's borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security and it will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders.

ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders.

Top photos via CNB & Google Maps

