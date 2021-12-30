Brunei suspends all non-essential travel from Jan. 1, 2022, including S'pore due to Omicron

Due to the Omicron variant, Brunei is temporarily suspending all non-essential inbound and outbound travel from Jan. 1, 2022.

All countries, including Singapore, will be removed from their Travel Green List from Jan. 1, 2022, it said in a press release on Dec. 29.

The countries on the list were Australia, China, and Singapore.

Before entering Brunei, all travellers are required to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

They will also take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) upon arrival in the country and a second PCR test on the fifth day post-arrival at Sports Complex, RIPAS Hospital.

Travellers will also be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation at designated hotels only.

Foreigners who wish to enter Brunei for essential purposes are required to obtain Entry Travel Pass approval.

Essential outbound travel is allowed for citizens and permanent residents of Brunei who have:

Received two doses of Covid-10 vaccination within 14 days to three months (no longer than six months) prior to departure; or;

Received a booster dose

Citizens and residents of Brunei will need to obtain exit-travel approval to exit the country for essential matters.

Travel Green List

On Dec. 12, Brunei had announced plans to allow citizens and residents of Brunei as well as foreign nationals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations to exit the country for non-essential air travel to countries on the Travel Green List from Jan. 1, 2022.

UK was also on the Travel Green List before Brunei removed it with immediate effect on Dec. 22.

Fully-vaccinated travellers departing from countries on the Travel Green List can enter Brunei for non-essential purposes without obtaining an Entry Travel Pass to enter Brunei.

They will need to test negative for the following tests:

Pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours prior to departure at a recognised medical centre

On-arrival PCR test and ART at Brunei International Airport

Day 3 ART test at a designated ART centre in Brunei

