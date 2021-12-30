Back

Brunei suspends all non-essential travel from Jan. 1, 2022, including S'pore due to Omicron

Other countries on the list were China and Australia.

Karen Lui | December 30, 2021, 05:48 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Due to the Omicron variant, Brunei is temporarily suspending all non-essential inbound and outbound travel from Jan. 1, 2022.

All countries, including Singapore, will be removed from their Travel Green List from Jan. 1, 2022, it said in a press release on Dec. 29.

The countries on the list were Australia, China, and Singapore.

Before entering Brunei, all travellers are required to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

They will also take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) upon arrival in the country and a second PCR test on the fifth day post-arrival at Sports Complex, RIPAS Hospital.

Travellers will also be required to undergo mandatory self-isolation at designated hotels only.

Foreigners who wish to enter Brunei for essential purposes are required to obtain Entry Travel Pass approval.

Essential outbound travel is allowed for citizens and permanent residents of Brunei who have:

  • Received two doses of Covid-10 vaccination within 14 days to three months (no longer than six months) prior to departure; or;

  • Received a booster dose

Citizens and residents of Brunei will need to obtain exit-travel approval to exit the country for essential matters.

Travel Green List

On Dec. 12, Brunei had announced plans to allow citizens and residents of Brunei as well as foreign nationals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations to exit the country for non-essential air travel to countries on the Travel Green List from Jan. 1, 2022.

UK was also on the Travel Green List before Brunei removed it with immediate effect on Dec. 22.

Fully-vaccinated travellers departing from countries on the Travel Green List can enter Brunei for non-essential purposes without obtaining an Entry Travel Pass to enter Brunei.

They will need to test negative for the following tests:

  • Pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours prior to departure at a recognised medical centre

  • On-arrival PCR test and ART at Brunei International Airport

  • Day 3 ART test at a designated ART centre in Brunei

Read more

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Brunei International Airport Facebook page.

3 Golden Mile F&B outlets found to have breached Covid-19 regulations during island-wide inspection

Police raiding.

December 30, 2021, 05:35 PM

S'porean mural artist installing 24 ducks & 22 chickens art at Malay Heritage Centre & Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Pose with the art.

December 30, 2021, 05:33 PM

Never-seen-before Cinereous vulture & 5 Himalayan Griffon vultures gather at S'pore Botanic Gardens

An incredible year for birders.

December 30, 2021, 04:48 PM

PM Lee posts quick cut 2021 recap Instagram Reel with behind-the-scenes footage

Slick editing.

December 30, 2021, 04:47 PM

S'pore household electricity tariff goes up 5.6% for Jan.-March 2022 quarter

Let your television monitor illuminate your home.

December 30, 2021, 04:06 PM

'We are fighting with time': S'pore mum who got diagnosis for daughter's rare condition after 12 years

'We want to embrace more moments with her.'

December 30, 2021, 03:52 PM

Old Chang Kee introduces bak kwa chicken puff, pineapple pie & tiger prawn ngo hiang from Jan. 3, 2022

Halal-certified.

December 30, 2021, 03:32 PM

Baby panda Le Le sleeps through unveiling, probably doesn't even know he's now named Le Le

Same vibe as when guests come to your house for Chinese New Year.

December 30, 2021, 01:20 PM

S'pore footballers bid farewell to coach Tatsuma Yoshida at Changi Airport

Goodbye from his 'second family'.

December 30, 2021, 01:08 PM

Indonesian man claims he was hired to take Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of 14 people

The man claimed that he once received three jabs in a day.

December 30, 2021, 12:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.