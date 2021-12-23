8,600 sq ft indoor garden-themed bouncy castles at Gardens by the Bay till July 3, 2022

Jumptopia by Kiztopia has another pop-up bouncy castle. This time, it's at Gardens by the Bay.

Garden-themed bouncy castles

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden is happening from now till July 3, 2022, at the Bayfront Pavilion, an indoor and airconditioned area within Gardens by the Bay.

Eight play zones

Spanning 8,600 sq ft, the garden-themed attraction houses eight unique play concepts.

This includes a maze, slides, swings, ball pits, obstacle courses and more.

Here's an illustration of what the Wonder Garden is supposed to look like:

And here are some real-life images of the place:

Do take note that socks are required for all guests and non-slip socks are recommended for children.

Visitors can choose to bring their own pair of socks or purchase non-slip socks for S$3 at the venue.

Lockers are also available for rent and are located right outside the venue.

Take a break at Kith

After working up a sweat, visitors can take a break at the newly-opened Kith Café.

While the cafe is located within the premises, it is open to the general public.

S$18 per pax

Admission to Jumptopia: Wonder Garden costs S$18 per pax.

A family package for four pax is available at S$66.

Children under 12 months old can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased via Klook.

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden

Bayfront Pavilion @ Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily

Related story

Top image from Kiztopia.