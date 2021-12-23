Back

8,600 sq ft indoor garden-themed bouncy castles at Gardens by the Bay till July 3, 2022

Family fun time.

Fasiha Nazren | December 23, 2021, 03:59 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jumptopia by Kiztopia has another pop-up bouncy castle. This time, it's at Gardens by the Bay.

Garden-themed bouncy castles

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden is happening from now till July 3, 2022, at the Bayfront Pavilion, an indoor and airconditioned area within Gardens by the Bay.

Eight play zones

Spanning 8,600 sq ft, the garden-themed attraction houses eight unique play concepts.

This includes a maze, slides, swings, ball pits, obstacle courses and more.

Here's an illustration of what the Wonder Garden is supposed to look like:

Photo from Klook.

And here are some real-life images of the place:

Photo from Kiztopia.

Photo from Kiztopia.

Photo from Kiztopia.

Photo from Kiztopia.

Photo from Kiztopia.

Photo from Kiztopia.

Do take note that socks are required for all guests and non-slip socks are recommended for children.

Visitors can choose to bring their own pair of socks or purchase non-slip socks for S$3 at the venue.

Lockers are also available for rent and are located right outside the venue.

Take a break at Kith

After working up a sweat, visitors can take a break at the newly-opened Kith Café.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kith Cafe (@kithsingapore)

While the cafe is located within the premises, it is open to the general public.

S$18 per pax

Admission to Jumptopia: Wonder Garden costs S$18 per pax.

A family package for four pax is available at S$66.

Children under 12 months old can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased via Klook.

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden

Bayfront Pavilion @ Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm, daily

Related story

Top image from Kiztopia.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Cyclists draw Santa Claus route in S'pore

Because Christmas.

December 23, 2021, 03:10 PM

Ikhsan Fandi leaves Norwegian club to join brother Irfan at Thai club BG Pathum

Brothers unite.

December 23, 2021, 02:30 PM

S'pore boy, 10, flies 11,000km to UK to watch Aston Villa, but match called off 2 hours before kick-off

Kaito Jones has been a diehard Aston Villa fan all his life.

December 23, 2021, 02:27 PM

Former Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian passes away aged 69

He was described as a politician who was "colourful" but "controversial" at times.

December 23, 2021, 02:11 PM

Vivian Hsu denies being Wang Leehom's friend with benefits again

Comments on the post have been disabled.

December 23, 2021, 02:05 PM

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s interview denying previous sexual assault claims raises more questions than answers

Is there more that meets the eye?

December 23, 2021, 12:43 PM

27-year-old man in S'pore charged with 'terrorism financing'

He was earlier arrested in November 2020.

December 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Record 76 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 22

245 cases in the community.

December 23, 2021, 11:37 AM

Raeesah Khan refutes parts of testimony from all 3 Workers' Party leaders, says she 'would not lie on oath'

Raeesah Khan maintains that she was telling her truth in her earlier hearings before the Committee.

December 23, 2021, 11:03 AM

Popular hawker stall First Street Teochew Fish Soup opening in Hougang on Dec. 28, 2021

Third outlet.

December 23, 2021, 10:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.