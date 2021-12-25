Body of 68-year-old man found in waters off Marina Bay

The body of a 68-year-old man was found floating in the Marina Bay waters on Saturday (Dec. 25) morning.

Pronounced dead at the scene

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at 6 Bayfront Ave (opposite Marina Bay Sands) at about 8:50am on Dec. 25.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a body was seen floating in the water.

SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the surface of the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police do not suspect foul play

Meanwhile, the police told Mothership said that they received a call for assistance at the Marina Promontory at about 8:25am on Dec. 25.

The body of a 68-year-old man was subsequently found and retrieved from the water. The man pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos published in an article by Today showed a few SCDF officers on a rescue boat.

Police officers can also be seen near the waters.

Top image by Carles Garcia via Google Maps.