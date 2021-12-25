Back

Body of 68-year-old man found in waters off Marina Bay

He was pronounced dead at scene.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2021, 08:11 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The body of a 68-year-old man was found floating in the Marina Bay waters on Saturday (Dec. 25) morning.

Pronounced dead at the scene

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at 6 Bayfront Ave (opposite Marina Bay Sands) at about 8:50am on Dec. 25.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a body was seen floating in the water.

SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the surface of the water.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police do not suspect foul play

Meanwhile, the police told Mothership said that they received a call for assistance at the Marina Promontory at about 8:25am on Dec. 25.

The body of a 68-year-old man was subsequently found and retrieved from the water. The man pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos published in an article by Today showed a few SCDF officers on a rescue boat.

Police officers can also be seen near the waters.

Top image by Carles Garcia via Google Maps.

Omicron cluster detected with 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar at River Valley Road

All 10 cases are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms.

December 25, 2021, 08:51 PM

6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Last year, he rasied S$740 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

December 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

A colourful Christmas.

December 25, 2021, 07:20 PM

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 6 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

Collin's Grille apologises for Christmas Eve fiasco with customers across S'pore waiting for hours

Long queues and short tempers.

December 25, 2021, 06:06 PM

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

December 25, 2021, 10:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.