US SecState Antony Blinken cuts short SEA trip after Covid-19 case detected in press delegation while in KL

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Southeast Asian trip had to be cut short due to a positive Covid-19 case detected among his delegation.

According to Associated Press (AP), a member of the press corps accompanying Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 15 while they were in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Blinken supposed to visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand

Blinken was supposed to be on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

He was in Indonesia on Dec. 13, where he had met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Reuters reported.

Blinken arrived in Malaysia on the night of Dec. 14, where he met Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Malay Mail reported.

However, instead of spending a night in Bangkok, Blinken's delegation only made a brief logistical layover in Bangkok before proceeding to Guam to refuel.

AP reported that at least two Thai ground crew members were seen in full protective gear during the layover in Bangkok as they serviced Blinken's plane.

No one else tested positive for Covid-19

According to AP, "The abrupt change in plans was caused in part by fears that others in the delegation might also test positive, requiring them to quarantine in Thailand over the Christmas holiday.

The journalist who tested positive will also stay in Kuala Lumpur for a mandatory 10-day isolation.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price shared that so far, Blinken, other senior staff, as well as the press, have not tested positive.

Price also spoke with Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to explain the change of plans.

"The secretary expressed his deep regret to the foreign minister that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week," Price said.

"He explained that in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of Covid-19 and to prioritise the health and safety of the U.S. travelling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with the secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution," he added.

AP reported that the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia said that it had informed the Malaysian government of the situation.

"The sole member of the travelling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Ministry of Health," the embassy said.

"We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken's program in Kuala Lumpur."

Top image via U.S. embassy Kuala Lumpur/Facebook