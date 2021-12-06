Bersatu Youth calls for Rosmah to be extradited from S'pore & her passport cancelled after missing court date

After getting permission to have her passport temporarily released so she could travel to Singapore to visit her expecting daughter, Rosmah Mansor — wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak — failed to turn up for her court hearing on Dec. 2.

The youth wing of Malaysian political party Bersatu called for Rosmah's passport to be cancelled, and for her to be brought back into Malaysia immediately.

Failed to turn up in court on Dec. 2

In October, Rosmah had her passport temporarily released by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, in order to allow her to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter, who was due to give birth soon.

She is currently standing trial in a corruption case linked to an RM1.25 billion (S$406 million) solar power project for schools in rural Sarawak, according to Malaysiakini.

Rosmah was expected to return her passport by Dec. 6 and was to return to Malaysia by Nov. 21.

However, when the date of her court hearing rolled around on Dec. 2, Rosmah did not show up in court, as she was still in Singapore.

Court orders Rosmah to appear on Dec. 6, Monday

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Rosmah's lawyers told the Court of Appeal that a letter had been sent on Dec. 1, informing the court that Rosmah was still in Singapore.

She would only be back in Malaysia on Dec. 6, as her travel plans had changed due to the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between the two countries, according to Malaysiakini.

However, one of the judges, Hanipah Farikullah, said that the panel only received the letter minutes before the proceedings began on Dec. 2.

The Court of Appeal has ordered that she appear in court on Monday, Dec. 6.

Rosmah's lawyer Jagjit Singh said that he bears full responsibility for the oversight and added that Rosmah will be in court on Dec. 6.

Bersatu Youth call for extradition and passport cancellation

In response to Rosmah's failure to attend her Dec. 2 court hearing, Bersatu Youth called for Rosmah's passport to be cancelled and for her to be extradited from S'pore to Malaysia, Malaysiakini reported.

"She has clearly breached the court order and is in contempt," the Bersatu Youth statement said.

Information chief of Bersatu Youth, Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim, said that they would be lodging a police report on Saturday (Dec. 4) afternoon.

The report would urge the Malaysian government to extradite Rosmah from Singapore, and called for her bail money to also be forfeited, FMT reported.

Ashraf said: "Rosmah has failed to attend her trial. She also violated the High Court order (on her trip to Singapore). This is an insult to the country’s judiciary."

Top photo via Sadiq Asyraf/Getty Images.