Bangladeshi worker dies after being crushed by steel bars at Bedok worksite, leaves behind wife & 3 daughters

A Bangladeshi construction worker, 31, died last Saturday morning, Dec. 11, following a fatal workplace incident.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dec. 14, local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) identified the construction worker as Isalm Robiul and shared that he leaves behind a wife and three daughters in Bangladesh.

What happened

According to the Straits Times, the incident had occurred at the HomeTeamNS Bedok clubhouse worksite, in Bedok Reservoir Park.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told ST that a bundle of steel bars were being lifted by a tower crane at the time of the accident.

The steel bars had reportedly fallen onto Robiul, crushing him.

Police were alerted to the incident at 900 Bedok North Road at about 9:30am. Robiul was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesman for HomeTeamNS shared that the association was notified of an accident at their Bedok clubhouse worksite on Dec. 11 and that police investigations are ongoing.

The spokesman added:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident. We will work with our contractor, CMC Construction Pte Ltd, and extend full cooperation to aid the authorities in their investigation. We are also working with our contractor to provide assistance and support to the worker’s family."

According to ST, MOM has also asked the company, CMC Construction, to suspend all lifting operations at the worksite.

IRR: Appeal for contacts in Bangladesh to help family

In its Facebook post, IRR shared that they were heartbroken by Robiul's demise. The 31-year-old leaves behind his wife, now a "young widow", and three children.

IRR elaborated:

"He leaves behind this beautiful family. We are not running a fundraiser for them as we are unable to and hope the deceased worker will get his dues from the WICA [Work Injury Compensation Act] process. But it is important for us to see that every time a migrant worker dies in the course of his work, he leaves behind a family who will be devastated and destroyed by the loss."

IRR has appealed to members of the public to reach out to them via Facebook, should they have any contacts in Bangladesh who can help the family.

Top images via Google Maps and ItsRainingRaincoats Facebook