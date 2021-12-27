Back

New cafe at Orchard Central lets you buy from popular home-based bakeries on the spot

No need to pre-order online.

Mandy How | December 27, 2021, 04:20 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new cafe at Orchard Central is giving you access to your favourite home-based bakers (HBBs) and their goods on the spot.

Baker X will feature these HBBs on a rotation basis, each taking up a two- to six-week residency.

Photo via Baker X

The new spot is a project under Far East Organization, which aims to support HBBs that may want to explore scaling up into full-fledged outlets.

The opportunity comes at no cost to the HBBs, and also allows customers to interact with the bakers, as well as try their items in a cafe setting.

It's a small space, however, so you'll have to shackle it up at the counter seating, which can accommodate up to 10 diners at any one time.

Beverages are provided by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

Photo via Foreword Coffee Roasters/Facebook

Basque cheesecakes, Korean fat macarons

The programme starts with White’s Bakery, which will be in the cafe from now till Jan. 9, 2022.

Get your hands on their signature creamy Basque Cheesecake (S$10/slice, from S$38/cake) that comes in a number of flavours: Original, Matcha, Hojicha, Earl Grey, Taro, and Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗙𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘀/𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗸𝗲 (@whitesbakery)

Korean Fat Macarons (S$30/six pieces), which are exceptionally stuffed macarons, are available as well.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗙𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘀/𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗸𝗲 (@whitesbakery)

Other bakeries in the coming months are:

  • Browned Butter Bakehouse

  • Mon Cerise Patisserie

  • Ree And Mummy

  • Flourcrafts

  • Simplybakez

  • Egg Sugar Butter

  • Frosted By Fang

Baker X

Photo via Baker X

Address: 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #04-29, Singapore 238896

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm (or until sold out), daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Baker X

S'pore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida gets offers from Japanese clubs after AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

The future is uncertain.

December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM

S'pore photographer baffled why Sungei Buloh visitors not fearful enough of crocodile by footpath

People must respect the wild when in the wild.

December 27, 2021, 03:08 PM

Indonesian teens chase mosque staff with machete after WiFi password was changed

They were supposedly playing games when they were disconnected.

December 27, 2021, 02:26 PM

No Chinatown CNY bazaar in 2022 but street market stalls to open till late

Staying safe this festive season.

December 27, 2021, 02:08 PM

Australia reports first Omicron death

The man was in his 80s was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions.

December 27, 2021, 01:09 PM

Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final on sale, S$25 for adults, S$15 for children aged 12 & below

Football fever back in Singapore.

December 27, 2021, 12:09 PM

26 OCBC customers lost S$140,000 to SMS phishing scams in 10 days, bank warns

No respectable bank will send you an SMS about something crucial.

December 27, 2021, 11:26 AM

Ultraman & Merliger, inspired by S'pore's Merlion, beat 3 kaijus in Marina Bay in finale episode

Merlion-inspired kaiju.

December 27, 2021, 10:56 AM

209 new Covid-19 cases, 104 confirmed new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

December 27, 2021, 03:25 AM

MOH: Unvaccinated workers cannot return to workplace from Jan. 15, 2022 even with negative result

This is under the new workforce vaccination measures.

December 27, 2021, 12:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.