New cafe at Orchard Central lets you buy from popular home-based bakeries on the spot

A new cafe at Orchard Central is giving you access to your favourite home-based bakers (HBBs) and their goods on the spot.

Baker X will feature these HBBs on a rotation basis, each taking up a two- to six-week residency.

The new spot is a project under Far East Organization, which aims to support HBBs that may want to explore scaling up into full-fledged outlets.

The opportunity comes at no cost to the HBBs, and also allows customers to interact with the bakers, as well as try their items in a cafe setting.

It's a small space, however, so you'll have to shackle it up at the counter seating, which can accommodate up to 10 diners at any one time.

Beverages are provided by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

Basque cheesecakes, Korean fat macarons

The programme starts with White’s Bakery, which will be in the cafe from now till Jan. 9, 2022.

Get your hands on their signature creamy Basque Cheesecake (S$10/slice, from S$38/cake) that comes in a number of flavours: Original, Matcha, Hojicha, Earl Grey, Taro, and Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter.

Korean Fat Macarons (S$30/six pieces), which are exceptionally stuffed macarons, are available as well.

Other bakeries in the coming months are:

Browned Butter Bakehouse

Mon Cerise Patisserie

Ree And Mummy

Flourcrafts

Simplybakez

Egg Sugar Butter

Frosted By Fang

Baker X

Address: 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #04-29, Singapore 238896

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm (or until sold out), daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Baker X