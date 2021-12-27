Australia reports first Omicron death

Australia reported its first confirmed Covid-19 death in Sydney from the Omicron variant today (Dec. 27) amid a surge of new daily infections, reported Reuters.

In a Covid-19 update released by the New South Wales Ministry of Health, there were also 6,324 new Covid-19 infections reported in the state on the same day.

Man was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions

The death was the first Omicron-linked death in Australia.

The health ministry said that a man in his 80s had contracted Covid-19 from an aged care facility in North Parramatta, Sydney, where he was a resident.

He had also received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine but had underlying health conditions.

He passed away in Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

Another woman in her 90s and another man in his 80s also died.

NSW Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey expressed her condolences to the loved ones of those who died and urged people to get vaccinated if they have not.

Peak in new infections after borders lifted

According to its press release, New South Wales will also be reinstating QR code check-ins starting today.

Masks are also compulsory in indoor public spaces, except when eating or drinking.

According to Reuters, the Omicron variant began to spread widely in Australia just as the country began lifting restrictions on domestic travel and removed the quarantine requirement for Australians returning home.

Covid-19 cases in Australia have surged over the past week, with NSW, Victoria and Queensland reporting a combined 9,107 new cases today, reported Reuters.

