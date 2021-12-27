Back

Australia reports first Omicron death

The man was in his 80s was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions.

Low Jia Ying | December 27, 2021, 01:09 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Australia reported its first confirmed Covid-19 death in Sydney from the Omicron variant today (Dec. 27) amid a surge of new daily infections, reported Reuters.

In a Covid-19 update released by the New South Wales Ministry of Health, there were also 6,324 new Covid-19 infections reported in the state on the same day.

Man was fully vaccinated, had underlying health conditions

The death was the first Omicron-linked death in Australia.

The health ministry said that a man in his 80s had contracted Covid-19 from an aged care facility in North Parramatta, Sydney, where he was a resident.

He had also received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine but had underlying health conditions.

He passed away in Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

Another woman in her 90s and another man in his 80s also died.

NSW Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey expressed her condolences to the loved ones of those who died and urged people to get vaccinated if they have not.

Peak in new infections after borders lifted

According to its press release, New South Wales will also be reinstating QR code check-ins starting today.

Masks are also compulsory in indoor public spaces, except when eating or drinking.

According to Reuters, the Omicron variant began to spread widely in Australia just as the country began lifting restrictions on domestic travel and removed the quarantine requirement for Australians returning home.

Covid-19 cases in Australia have surged over the past week, with NSW, Victoria and Queensland reporting a combined 9,107 new cases today, reported Reuters.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @apriiil/Unsplash

S'pore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida gets offers from Japanese clubs after AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals

The future is uncertain.

December 27, 2021, 03:13 PM

S'pore photographer baffled why Sungei Buloh visitors not fearful enough of crocodile by footpath

People must respect the wild when in the wild.

December 27, 2021, 03:08 PM

Indonesian teens chase mosque staff with machete after WiFi password was changed

They were supposedly playing games when they were disconnected.

December 27, 2021, 02:26 PM

No Chinatown CNY bazaar in 2022 but street market stalls to open till late

Staying safe this festive season.

December 27, 2021, 02:08 PM

Tickets for first leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final on sale, S$25 for adults, S$15 for children aged 12 & below

Football fever back in Singapore.

December 27, 2021, 12:09 PM

26 OCBC customers lost S$140,000 to SMS phishing scams in 10 days, bank warns

No respectable bank will send you an SMS about something crucial.

December 27, 2021, 11:26 AM

Ultraman & Merliger, inspired by S'pore's Merlion, beat 3 kaijus in Marina Bay in finale episode

Merlion-inspired kaiju.

December 27, 2021, 10:56 AM

209 new Covid-19 cases, 104 confirmed new Omicron infections in S'pore

Some numbers to take note of.

December 27, 2021, 03:25 AM

MOH: Unvaccinated workers cannot return to workplace from Jan. 15, 2022 even with negative result

This is under the new workforce vaccination measures.

December 27, 2021, 12:23 AM

Covid-19 vaccination a condition for approval & renewal of PRs, work passes & long-term passes from Feb. 1, 2022

To sustain Singapore's high vaccination rates.

December 27, 2021, 12:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.