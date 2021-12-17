Bouncy castle leaves 5 children dead, 4 injured & Australian police distraught at scene

Three boys and two girls, aged 11 to 12, have died in Tasmania, Australia, after sustaining injuries from falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air by a wind, AP News reported.

According to the BBC, the children fell about 10m from the castle at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, on Dec. 16, Thursday.

Three others remain in critical condition, while one has been discharged from hospital, the police were further quoted as saying.

The children had been celebrating the end of the school year.

Distraught police seen at the scene

The scene also appeared to have shaken first responders with Australian media ABC News capturing a scene of distraught police at the school.

Just devastating.



Tasmania Police have now confirmed two children have died and several others are critically injured after wind picked up a jumping castle and threw it into the air at a Tasmanian primary school.



📷: @MonteBovill for @abcnews https://t.co/kEcXslNdGA pic.twitter.com/x0mOS8wCDZ — ABC Hobart (@abchobart) December 16, 2021

Awful scene at Tasmania’s Hillcrest Primary School. Multiple students seriously injured after a jumping castle flipped in a gust of wind @abcnews pic.twitter.com/OTsRUzmDym — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) December 16, 2021

On Friday, Dec. 17, the police association of Tasmania put out a statement extending their sympathies to the friends and families of the children involved in the accident.

They also acknowledged the emotional toll that the accident had taken on the police, describing it as "one of the most challenging incidents you can ever experience".

The post added, "No words can make any of this easier. No matter how this tragic loss of young and innocent lives touches you, please remember to look out for each other."

They were echoed by Ambulance Tasmania, which added:

"Our staff, particularly our first responders, are well trained at dealing with challenging situations. However, there are few challenges greater than the one that occurred yesterday. Our paramedics and our station officers are part of the community. That’s why they do what they do – for the community. They never want to have days like yesterday."

Australian PM describes incident as a "terrible tragedy"

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has described the incident as "horrific" and a "terrible tragedy," the BBC further reported.

He wrote in a Facebook post:

"Young children having a fun day out at school and it all went horribly wrong. I cannot begin to imagine what those families are feeling. It’s just shattering."

Australian media The Age reported that flowers and soft toy were placed outside the school as tributes following the accident.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil was held out the school on the night of Dec. 16, while some residents of Devonport also turned off their Christmas lights out of respect for the victims, AP News reported

The mayor of Devonport, Annette Rockcliff, said the Australian flag would be flown at half-mast over the town hall.

She added, "As mayor my heart aches for my community. As a mother and a grandmother, I am rocked to the core. What should have been a day full of fun and celebration for the last day of the school year has ended in an unimaginable way."

The school also posted a message on Dec. 17 in which it said that "no words can truly express what we all are feeling" and urged people to seek support.

Police to investigate whether bouncy castle was tethered

The Australian police have stated that investigations into the accident are ongoing, ABC News reported.

In acknowledging that there were "many questions" about the tragedy, Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine was quoted as saying that the investigation would examine whether the bouncy castle was tethered, and that a total of 40 students were taking part in the year-end activities when the castle was lifted into the sky.

Several adults were also present and administered first aid until emergency services arrived on the scene.

The BBC reported that Australia's weather bureau had recorded wind speeds between 7km/h and 22km/h, which is considered average.

Top screenshot from ABC News & The Telegraph YouTube