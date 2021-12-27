S'pore boy, 10, finally attends Aston Villa match live in UK after previous game cancelled

Kaito Jones, a diehard Aston Villa fan from Singapore, has finally made it into Villa Park.

The 10-year-old, who is a Singapore permanent resident, first made headlines after he travelled 11,000km to the UK in hopes of catching the Aston Villa-Burnley match live on Dec. 18.

Unfortunately, the match was cancelled two hours before it was scheduled to start due to Covid-19, leaving Kaito devastated.

Kaito's disappointment didn't last long though.

On Dec. 27, his father, Danny, tweeted a picture of Kaito in the Villa Park stadium to watch his favourite team go head-to-head with Chelsea.

In his tweet, Danny thanked Luke Roper, a British designer who created Luke 1977.

Luke 1977 is a contemporary menswear brand in Birmingham, which is where Aston Villa is based in.

The brand has been a partner of the club since 2019.

On Dec. 20, Luke 1977 announced that it was giving away a pair of tickets to the Aston Villa-Chelsea game.

😍 Boxing Day Football



👇 Nominate a mate below who deserves a pair of tickets to @AVFCOfficial vs Chelsea and we will give them an early Christmas present!#AVFC #PartOfThePride #LukeLife pic.twitter.com/HtwxVyUiWU — LUKE 1977 (@LukeRoper) December 20, 2021

Two days later, the brand revealed that Kaito had won the free tickets.

🇸🇬 We are delighted to gift this pair of tickets to Kaito of @AVFCSingapore!



🎅 Merry Christmas!



📩 Drop us a DM and we will get this sorted#LukeLife #AVFC #PartOfThePride https://t.co/hYGcMhUnEr — LUKE 1977 (@LukeRoper) December 22, 2021

🤷‍♂️ Better to watch Villa beat Chelsea instead of Burnley, Kaito...



🦁 Enjoy the game on Boxing Day, your tickets are on the way#AVFC #PartOfThePride https://t.co/7i6BG6D2mD — LUKE 1977 (@LukeRoper) December 22, 2021

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

Although Kaito was finally able to watch his favourite team in person, the match between Villa and Chelsea ended with a 3-1 win to the Blues.

Villa had initially taken the lead after Chlesea defender Reece James headed the ball into his own goal in the 28th minute.

Six minutes later, Chelsea was awarded a penalty following a clumsy challenge by Villa's Matty Cash.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho calmly placed the ball in the back of the net from the penalty spot, giving his team the equaliser.

Romelu Lukaku, who was substituted in at the start of the second half, scored Chelsea's second goal in the 56th minute.

Lukaku then won his team a penalty during stoppage time, which Jorginho took and scored for the second time in the game.

Chelsea is now third in the English Premiere League (EPL) table with 41 points, while Villa is 11th with 22 points.

