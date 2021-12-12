New anime store in Tokyo, expected to be one of the world's largest, to open in 2023

A popular place for manga and anime fans is getting an upgrade.

Animate, which currently has a nine-floor complex at Ikebukuro, is expanding its premises.

According to Sora News, the public health centre that used to be next door had relocated.

According to Timeout, the chain will look to celebrate its 40th birthday next year by aiming to be the world's largest anime store.

They are targeting a Spring 2023 opening.

Image from PR Times