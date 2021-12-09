Back

2 cars & a motorbike involved in three-way collision along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1

oh no.

Alfie Kwa | December 09, 2021, 05:29 PM

An accident occurred among three vehicles along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

A video of the incident was posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Dec. 9.

The collision

According to the Facebook post, the accident happened at noon today (Dec. 9).

A Hyundai was seen signalling and switching to the left lane when a BMW driving straight crashed into it.

After colliding, both drivers jammed their brakes. When they halted, a motorbike from behind drove straight into the back of the BMW.

The impact caused the motorbike's trunk to detach, hitting the motorcyclist at the back of his head.

Thankfully, he was wearing his helmet.

The motorbike then began falling to the side. The motorcyclist got off his bike before it lands on the ground.

He then approached the drivers in front.

Who's in the wrong?

Netizens in the comments section were debating which motorist was in the wrong.

One said that it was the BMW driver as they didn't slow down to give way to the Hyundai. A few other comments agreed.

While another blamed the Hyundai driver for allegedly "stopping" instead of accelerating ahead after filtering out to the next lane.

A commenter added that it was the Hyundai driver's responsibility to make sure that it's safe before driving off.

"How can anyone expect other cars to stop just because you signalled to change lane or drive off?"

Others also sympathised with the motorcyclist, with one saying: "Poor biker just blinded by the BMW."

But, a netizen responded that the motorcyclist was following very closely behind the BMW and that it "served him right".

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership that on Dec. 9 at about 12:10pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road.

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

