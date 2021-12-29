S'pore-based actor Allan Wu gets Covid-19 in US, says he's 'thankful' to be vaccinated

Singapore-based actor-host Allan Wu is confirmed to have Covid-19.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 28, the 49-year-old shared news of his positive test result from Los Angeles, California, where he is currently spending the holidays with friends and family.

Could be Omicron variant

In a subsequent one-minute long video post to Instagram, Wu shared that he will be staying longer in the U.S. than expected, as a result of testing positive for Covid-19.

Wu is suspected to have been infected with the Omicron variant based on his current symptoms, although this has not yet been confirmed.

While in self-isolation, Wu shared his symptoms so far include "some body aches and a sore throat", but "no fever".

He shared candidly: "I think it’s not easy [to] diagnose what ailment you might have in the initial stages so it’s definitely best to start testing the moment you aren’t feeling 💯."

"Thankful to be vaccinated"

In his video, Wu added that he is "very very thankful" to be fully vaccinated and to have already received his booster shot, which he said was likely why his symptoms have not been too severe.

"Even though increasing numbers are being infected, it’s a huge relief to not see (and experience for myself) any severe symptoms to the vast majority thanks to our vaccinations and boosters. ❤️‍🩹"

He shared that he's also looking forward to recovering fully, so that he can make his way back to Singapore.

Here's what he shared in full:

"Hello from Los Angeles. Okay, this trip has been more than I bargained for, and it looks like I'll be staying here longer than I intended. But luckily, everything is going okay, symptoms haven't been too bad since testing positive for Covid-19, most likely the Omicron variant. They haven't specified exactly which one it is but based on the symptoms, it looks like it is this one. Fortunately, you know, I'm very very thankful that I have been vaccinated and also got my booster shot, where the symptoms aren't too bad. No fever, got some body aches, sore throat, I think I'm on the way to recovery now so that's good. Definitely just looking forward to you know, eventually recovering fully, testing negative, and making my way back out of here [to Singapore]. Travelling won't be easy, it's been pretty crazy, so everyone stay safe and be well too."

Other celebrities such as Zheng Geping, Paul Foster, and Andy On have since commented on Wu's post to wish him a speedy recovery.

