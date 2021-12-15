Back

Alexandra brownfield site to be redeveloped to HDB estate with 1,500 flats

To meet strong public housing demands.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 15, 2021, 01:25 PM

A 3.7-hectare brownfield site bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and the Alexandra Canal will be redeveloped for future public housing.

When fully developed, there will be about 1,500 flats at this residential site, a joint release by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Housing Development Board (HDB) said.

The site was previously occupied by low-rise blocks of public rental flats, shops and a market before the land was vacated in the 1990s.

Since 1998, this site has been earmarked for residential development in Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan.

The site will be developed "in the near term", to meet the strong demand for public housing.

According to the release, some amenities nearby include the Alexandra Park Connector, and Redhill MRT Station which is about 400 metres away.

More details will be shared when ready, HDB and SLA said in the joint release.

A 0.23-hectare of land within the development zone is currently occupied by the Alexandra Post Office and SingPost's tenants.

This plot of land will be acquired by the Government to facilitate the development and enable a more optimal planning and design of the residential site. For example, the site can be designed with a better connectivity and layout as a result.

SLA has gazetted the acquisition of the affected land today (Dec. 15).

Together with HDB, SLA adds that they will work closely with SingPost and its tenant through the acquisition process.

