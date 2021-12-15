Back

South Korea, North Korea, US & China agree 'in principle' to end Korean War

Moon believes that the formal declaration would spur stalled discussions with North Korea on its nuclear weapons programme.

Faris Alfiq | December 15, 2021, 02:36 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

South Korea, North Korea, the United States and China have agreed "in principle" to declare a formal end to the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Dec. 13, The Guardian reported.

He added that Seoul would push for the declaration to happen, Yonhap News Agency further reported.

Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison following bilateral summit talks held in Canberra during his four-day visit to Australia.

No peace treaty signed

The Korean War started on Jun. 25, 1950, when North Korean forces, supported by the Soviet Union and China, stormed through the 38th parallel into South Korea, in hopes to unify the Korean peninsular.

The U.S. military joined the South Korean troops and managed to push back North Korean forces.

The conflict was brought to an end as North and South Korea signed the Korean Armistice Agreement on Jul. 27, 1953.

However, no peace treaty was signed between the two countries, and the Korean War officially continues till today.

North's objection to U.S. hostility hampers negotiations

According to Moon, any progress on formally ending the war was held back by North Korea's objections to what they said was U.S.' hostility against them, Forbes reported.

It was against this backdrop that the parties involved were unable to negotiate on the declaration to end the war.

He added that the seven-decade long armistice between the two countries was not stable, and that a formal peace declaration could spur discussions with Pyongyang regarding its nuclear weapons programme, Forbes reported.

North Korea previously rejected idea

This was not the first time Moon has proposed to formally end the Korean War.

When the proposal was raised in September, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Moon's proposal as an "admirable idea", but only if Seoul stops its supposed hostility towards Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim said that North Korea was willing to discuss improving inter-Korean relations but stressed that the right conditions should be created first before a formal declaration is adopted.

According to her, one of the conditions was the removal of "inveterate hostile policy and unequal double standards" towards the North, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Her statement came after North Korea's vice foreign minister Ri Thae Song described the proposal as "something premature", and that it would only be "nothing more than a scrap of paper" if U.S. hostility against the North remained unchanged.

To engage or not to engage

According to The Guardian, opinion is split in South Korea and the U.S. on whether it's wise to engage with North Korea while the isolated country carries on with its nuclear weapons programme.

While this might encourage North Korea to return to stalled nuclear talks, some thought it would be enabling the regime's provocative behaviour, which might grow even more threatening towards U.S. and South Korea.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Daniel Bernard and Micha Brändli on Unsplash  

Violet Oon S'pore & Gram Café among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

The particulars of 40 individuals were also taken recently for gathering at parks and beaches in groups larger than the permitted size.

December 15, 2021, 01:58 PM

Brownfield site along Alexandra Canal to be redeveloped to HDB estate with 1,500 flats

To meet strong public housing demand.

December 15, 2021, 01:25 PM

Booster shots needed for 'fully vaccinated' status under new policy to be announced: Ong Ye Kung

Two doses are not enough as protection against Covid-19 and its variants wanes over time.

December 15, 2021, 01:22 PM

Was it left to Raeesah Khan to decide whether to come clean? Sylvia Lim recounts Oct. 3 conversation between Pritam Singh & Raeesah

Lim also took notes of other points raised in the WP disciplinary panel interviews with Raeesah, including why she did not substantiate her false anecdote.

December 15, 2021, 12:43 PM

S'pore carpool drivers need pay at least S$25 for weekly swab test as they aren't employed by platforms

If you want to carpool, you got to pay a small price.

December 15, 2021, 12:35 PM

WP Jamus Lim breaks down cost of home-cooked meal in detail after some 'curiously incensed' by his food photos

Food looks good tbh.

December 15, 2021, 12:09 PM

15-minute Korean facial treatments at S$28 available for time-starved S’poreans

Most importantly, no package selling and no hard selling.

December 15, 2021, 11:56 AM

Students starting Sec 1 studies need not physically report to school 1 day after results out this year

Instead, students should refer to the website of their posted secondary school from Dec. 22 for more information.

December 15, 2021, 11:49 AM

Host Steve Harvey slammed for asking Miss India to meow on stage during Miss Universe 2021 segment

Nailing the catwalk and the cat talk.

December 15, 2021, 10:54 AM

Golden retriever allegedly abused for 5 years in Sembawang condo is now with AVS

Investigations are ongoing.

December 15, 2021, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.